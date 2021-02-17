Dayton Metro Library board narrows director search to 3 candidates

The three finalists were selected from a pool of nearly 30 applicants by the search committee and were invited to a more intensive review process involving library staff, the Friends of the Library Executive Committee, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation Directors and the full Board of Trustees, according to Farrell.

Kambitsch, who will retire Feb. 27, has been the Dayton Metro Library director since 2001 and in recent years led a nearly-completed $187 million system-wide rebuilding project.

“I have every confidence that the Dayton Metro Library is in a great position to attract top talent for the next executive director,” Kambitsch said. “Our partnerships, patrons, staff and facilities are the envy of library professionals around the country, because DML is accomplishing great things in and for our community.”