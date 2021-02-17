Dayton Metro Library board narrows director search to 3 candidates

The Dayton Metro Library board has narrowed the search for a new executive director to three finalists. The new director will succeed Tim Kambitsch, who retires at the end of the month.
The three finalists under consideration are: Peter Coyl, director of the Montclair (N.J.) Public Library; Rachel Gut, Dayton Metro Library’s current deputy executive director; and Jeffrey Trzeciak, director of the Jersey City (N.J.) Free Public Library.
“The Board of Trustees is pleased to have three qualified finalists for the position of executive director,” said Elaine Johnson, president of the Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees and member of a search committee formed last fall.
“After a national search, we are confident that one of these candidates will be able to continue the amazing leadership of Tim Kambitsch, and help propel the Dayton Metro Library in a direction that meets the needs of our community,” Johnson said.
The Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees will make a final decision at a special meeting in the next few weeks, according to Diane Farrell, the library’s director of external relations and development.
The three finalists were selected from a pool of nearly 30 applicants by the search committee and were invited to a more intensive review process involving library staff, the Friends of the Library Executive Committee, the Dayton Metro Library Foundation Directors and the full Board of Trustees, according to Farrell.
Kambitsch, who will retire Feb. 27, has been the Dayton Metro Library director since 2001 and in recent years led a nearly-completed $187 million system-wide rebuilding project.
“I have every confidence that the Dayton Metro Library is in a great position to attract top talent for the next executive director,” Kambitsch said. “Our partnerships, patrons, staff and facilities are the envy of library professionals around the country, because DML is accomplishing great things in and for our community.”