Economy Linen and new $38M airport site win Port support

The new building has estimated total project costs exceeding $38.4 million. Construction will begin in the first quarter this year, with an expected completion date in the second quarter of 2022.

Port documents refer to the new building as the “NorthPoint Dog Leg Building VI Industrial Warehouse Project.”

The Port agreement shields the construction project from sales taxes on the purchase of constructions materials, saving the overall project more than $1.2 million, according to a project term sheet.

The Dayton Daily News reported in November that NorthPoint was planning two new logistics buildings near Dayton International Airport in the next two years

NorthPoint founding partner and chief marketing officer Brent Miles told Port Authority trustees then that the possible new jobs anchored at those sites could reach 300 to 600 in the next few years. Construction was scheduled to begin on both sites early in 2021.

“At the end of the day, you’re probably talking more like 500 or 600 (new jobs) between these two (buildings), if I were to say,” Miles said at the time.

He estimated that with what will be eight total Northpoint-developed logistics facilities around the airport in northern Montgomery County being built by 2022, “close to” 5,000 estimated jobs will have been created in that area with all of those buildings. Operating in NorthPoint-developed facilities, Crocs and Chewy in particular have been steadily hiring for some time.

Tenants could be in the newly planned buildings by 2024, Miles said.