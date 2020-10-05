Germantown police levy aimed at ensuring continuous coverage, equipment purchases

If voters approve the levy, a homeowner would pay approximately $88 annually for every $100,000 of appraised tax value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

The replacement levy is expected to generate about $234,750 per year.

Germantown, a primarily residential-agricultural community 15 miles southwest of Dayton, is part of German Twp., which was established in 1803.

McGill, on Germantown’s website, said the police department is “a fiscally responsible agency.”

“We have been generally, and will remain, an agency that operates within its budget,” he said.

