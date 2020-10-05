Germantown police levy aimed at ensuring continuous coverage, equipment purchases

Germantown is asking voters on Nov. 3 to approve a 2.5-mill levy for police services.
Approval of the continuing levy will ensure continuous police coverage “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” and assist with officer retention, equipment purchases, and vehicle maintenance and replacement, according to Roy McGill Jr., Germantown’s police chief since 1998.
Germantown has not requested a police levy since 2003, McGill said.
The levy will ensure a more self-sufficient police department by generating an additional $250,000, he said. The total police budget is in excess of $1.5 million, of which $1.2 million is paid by the General Fund, McGill said.
“With a majority of the General Fund supporting the police department, an increasingly smaller portion is available for street maintenance,” McGill said. “This levy will free up additional general fund revenue for street repairs and resurfacing."
If voters approve the levy, a homeowner would pay approximately $88 annually for every $100,000 of appraised tax value, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.
The replacement levy is expected to generate about $234,750 per year.
Germantown, a primarily residential-agricultural community 15 miles southwest of Dayton, is part of German Twp., which was established in 1803.
McGill, on Germantown’s website, said the police department is “a fiscally responsible agency.”
“We have been generally, and will remain, an agency that operates within its budget,” he said.
Election 2020
Count on the Dayton Daily News for everything you need to know this election season. We are the only news source covering all local candidates and issues on your ballot, and digging into a safe and accurate vote.