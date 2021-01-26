Oakwood City Council fills seat being vacated by future judge

OAKWOOD – Oakwood City Council has picked a top candidate from 14 applicants seeking to fill an upcoming vacancy as one of its members has announced his resignation.
Retired corporate banker Leigh Turben, a 31-year resident of the city, has been selected to replace Councilman Chris Epley, according Oakwood records.
Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan notified applicants of the selection in a letter dated Monday.
“We believe Ms. Turben is best qualified to serve our community at this time and we look forward to working with her as we continue to represent the citizens of Oakwood,” Duncan’s letter states.
Epley will resign from council on Feb. 1 after being elected in November as a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton, according to the city.
A vote on Turben’s appointment to fill the term that expires Dec. 31, 2021 is expected that night, officials have said.
Turben was a Huntington National Bank vice president and product group manager when she retired from the business in 2011, records show.
Since 2012, she has served on the Wright Memorial Public Library Advisory, the city’s Budget Review Committee, the Consumer Board for Dorothy Lane Market and The Oakwood Historical Society.