X

Oakwood City Council fills seat being vacated by future judge

Fourteen people in Oakwood applied to become the next member of city council. FILE
Fourteen people in Oakwood applied to become the next member of city council. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

OAKWOOD – Oakwood City Council has picked a top candidate from 14 applicants seeking to fill an upcoming vacancy as one of its members has announced his resignation.

Retired corporate banker Leigh Turben, a 31-year resident of the city, has been selected to replace Councilman Chris Epley, according Oakwood records.

Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan notified applicants of the selection in a letter dated Monday.

ExploreEARLIER: Here’s the 14 who applied for Oakwood council seat

“We believe Ms. Turben is best qualified to serve our community at this time and we look forward to working with her as we continue to represent the citizens of Oakwood,” Duncan’s letter states.

Epley will resign from council on Feb. 1 after being elected in November as a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton, according to the city.

A vote on Turben’s appointment to fill the term that expires Dec. 31, 2021 is expected that night, officials have said.

ExploreEARLIER: Self-storage business is booming. Here’s why you are seeing so many in the Dayton area

Turben was a Huntington National Bank vice president and product group manager when she retired from the business in 2011, records show.

Since 2012, she has served on the Wright Memorial Public Library Advisory, the city’s Budget Review Committee, the Consumer Board for Dorothy Lane Market and The Oakwood Historical Society.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.