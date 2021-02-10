Kettering rezones land, renews one-year ban on shared scooters

The applicant, James Weprin, is considering a development proposal on a vacant part of the property, city records show. A proposal has not been submitted, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.

• Forrer Pointe Business Park. A new fitness center is being proposed at the park, 2357-2391 Woodman Drive, city records show.

Fit-ology & Wellness LLC has submitted an application to make tenant upgrades to occupy about 3,000 square for a business involving private instruction, according to officials and records.

Plans may go forward in the first quarter of this year, David Nianouris of Forrer Development Ltd. has said.

The zoning change “would expand the allowable uses at the site to allow a proposed personal service use…and would better reflect the current usage of the property as a light mix of contractor’s shops and storage and a medical office,” records state.

• Moratorium renewed. City staff has recommended regulating the shared mobility devices, but needs time to develop guidelines, which are expected later this year.

Dayton also has regulated their usage while Oakwood has banned them, calling the vehicles a “nuisance” to public safety.

But Kettering officials want to “reap the benefits of these devices for … while minimizing the risks,” records show.

Area cities with no guidelines regarding the vehicles include Beavercreek, Centerville, Springboro and Yellow Springs, according to Kettering documents.