Kettering rezones land, renews one-year ban on shared scooters

KETTERING — Zoning changes that would expand options for more than 9 acres on two properties in Kettering’s north end have been approved.
Kettering City Council Tuesday night also agreed to extend a citywide ban on shared mobility devices for another year while it seeks to regulate the vehicles.
The rezonings — which both take effect Feb. 23 — include 3.3 acres at the Vlllas at Kettering Pointe on South Smithville Road and about 6 acres at the Forrer Pointe Business Park, city records show.
Both properties will change from economic development overlay districts to business park districts as Kettering moves away from its overlay designation, City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
• Vlllas at Kettering Pointe. The rezoning of 2222-2298 Smithville will give the land a classification “which accommodates all the uses that are typical to a commercial center” but “would also allow a prospective land sale that would accommodate multi-family uses as well,” Kettering records state.
The applicant, James Weprin, is considering a development proposal on a vacant part of the property, city records show. A proposal has not been submitted, Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.
• Forrer Pointe Business Park. A new fitness center is being proposed at the park, 2357-2391 Woodman Drive, city records show.
Fit-ology & Wellness LLC has submitted an application to make tenant upgrades to occupy about 3,000 square for a business involving private instruction, according to officials and records.
Plans may go forward in the first quarter of this year, David Nianouris of Forrer Development Ltd. has said.
The zoning change “would expand the allowable uses at the site to allow a proposed personal service use…and would better reflect the current usage of the property as a light mix of contractor’s shops and storage and a medical office,” records state.
• Moratorium renewed. City staff has recommended regulating the shared mobility devices, but needs time to develop guidelines, which are expected later this year.
Dayton also has regulated their usage while Oakwood has banned them, calling the vehicles a “nuisance” to public safety.
But Kettering officials want to “reap the benefits of these devices for … while minimizing the risks,” records show.
Area cities with no guidelines regarding the vehicles include Beavercreek, Centerville, Springboro and Yellow Springs, according to Kettering documents.