Republican primary costs incumbent his 43rd Ohio House seat

He said if he wins in November he wants to focus on workforce, economic development and opiate addiction issues.

Smith, pastor of The Church at Farmersville, was appointed to his seat in 2018, replacing Republican Jeff Rezabek, who stepped down to take a judgeship. Smith, who could not be reached for comment, subsequently defeated then-Montgomery County Commissioner Dan Foley in the race for that seat that November.

J. Todd Smith of Jackson Twp.

The winner will face Democrat Amy Cox, a public school teacher, who was unopposed in the primary.

The 43rd district includes Trotwood, part of Dayton, Clayton, Brookville, New Lebanon and Harrison, Jackson and Perry townships, and all of Preble County.

Several other Dayton region Ohio House seats had competitive primaries.

Here’s a look at results:

39th District

The Democratic primary winner in the 39th District, a longtime Democratic stronghold, was Willis E. Blackshear Jr. with 69 percent of the vote.

"The people of Dayton and Jefferson Township have decided to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership — and I'm so honored that they've chosen me to carry the torch for them as their Democratic nominee," said Blackshear, 27, the community engagement specialist for the Montgomery County Auditor and the son of the late Willis Blackshear, longtime Montgomery County Recorder.

Willis Blackshear announced he’s running for state representative. Photo by Jim Otte.

“Following last year’s tornadoes, the mass shooting, and now the current health crisis - our community has been confronted with its share of difficult challenges. I am ready to face those challenges. I am ready to lead.”

Community activist Jo’el Jones received nearly 21 percent of the vote and former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter J. Hickman Jr. got 10 percent.

The winner will face Republican John Ferrell Mullins III, who was unopposed in the primary.

The seat is now held by term-limited State Rep. Fred Strahorn, D-Dayton.

The 39th district includes most of the city of Dayton and Jefferson Twp.

42nd District

Wealth management executive Tom Young won the Republican primary for the 42nd District seat now held by State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, who on Tuesday won the Republican primary for the Ohio Senate 6th district.

Montgomery County Board of Elections sign - September 2016. LYNN HULSEY/staff

“I’m very excited. If you are involved and care about policy and caring about people, you don’t give up. You persevere,” said Young, a former member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “I feel very privileged and I look forward to working hard.”

Young received 74 percent of the vote. His opponent, German Twp. Trustee Jake Stubbs, got nearly 26 percent.

There was no Democratic primary and no independent has filed for the General Election, so unless someone files as a write-in Young will have no opposition in November.

Tom Young

The 42nd district includes Moraine, West Carrollton, Miamisburg, Germantown and part of Centerville, and Washington, Miami and German townships.

73rd District

Beavercreek businessman Brian Lampton won the Republican primary race for the 73rd District, taking nearly 69 percent of the vote for the seat now held by term-limited State Rep. Rick Perales, R-Beavercreek.

“It’s a dream coming true I hope because we still have November,” said Lampton, owner and operator of Lampton/Engle & Associates Insurance & Financial Services. “I’m still a little bit in shock.”

People waiting in line outside Greene County Board of elections to drop off voting ballots on April 28, 2020. Staff photo by Marshall Gorby.

John Broughton, a former Beavercreek councilman, received 31 percent of the vote.

Lampton faces Democrat Kim McCarthy of Sugarcreek Twp., who was unopposed in the primary. McCarthy previously ran an unsuccessful 2018 race against Perales.

The 73rd district includes Beavercreek, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Bellbrook and surrounding western Greene County townships

The vote counts will be updated to include additional absentee ballots which were postmarked by April 27 and arrive by May 8 and after provisional ballots are verified and tallied.

