Antani and Fogel win state senate primaries; plan COVID-19 focus

Fogel defeated Albert Griggs, Jr. of Huber Heights 82 percent to nearly 18 percent, according to unofficial results reported by the Ohio Secretary of State.

State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, won nearly 65 percent of the vote in the Republican primary for the seat now held by term-limited state Sen. Peggy Lehner, R-Kettering.

“During this economic and health crisis, as Ohioans have lost their lives, front-line healthcare workers like doctors face danger in treating patients, small businesses struggle to survive, and nearly one million have lost their job, I redouble my efforts in the Statehouse to help every Ohioan the best I can,” Antani said.

State Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg

Rachel Selby, a Centerville Republican party activist endorsed by Lehner, received nearly 23 percent of the vote and businessman Gregory Alan Robinson of Oakwood got 12 percent.

Antani was endorsed by the Ohio Republican Party, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Rachel Selby

Republicans have represented the district in the Ohio Senate since 1985.

Fogel, of Centerville, is a member of Air National Guard, leadership program manager at General Electric and serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Dayton.

Griggs is a retired civilian employee of the Air Force from Huber Heights. He ran unsuccessfully against Lehner for the senate seat and also lost bids for Huber Heights mayor and the Democratic primary for the Ohio House 40th District seat in 2018.

Albert Griggs Jr.

The vote counts will be updated to include additional absentee ballots which were postmarked by April 27 and arrive by May 8 and after provisional ballots are verified and tallied.

The 6th district includes most of the north, east and south suburban areas around Dayton including Kettering, Oakwood, Centerville, Riverside, Huber Heights, Vandalia, West Carrollton, Moraine, and Clayton and nearby townships.

