NEW DETAILS: Two Democrats reelected to Montgomery County Commission

Setzer is a retired high school teacher, former state representative and past mayor of Vandalia.

Dodge has been a county commissioner since 2006 and prior to that was county recorder.

Lieberman has been on commission since 2005. She previously served as chief deputy auditor in the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office and was a city of Clayton council member.

This was Matthews' second unsuccessful bid for county commission. He is a former Miami Twp. trustee and information technology project manager.

The commission job pays $107,692 annually.

