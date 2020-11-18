X

NEW DETAILS: Two Democrats reelected to Montgomery County Commission

Two Montgomery County Commission seats are contested. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, left, a Democrat running for re-election, faces Republican Arlene Setzer, second from left, a former state representative and past mayor of Vandalia. Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, third from left, a Democrat running for re-election, faces Republican Bob Matthews, right, a former Miami Twp. trustee and information technology project manager. SUBMITTED
Credit: HANDOUT

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman were re-elected in the Nov. 3 election, according to official, final results certified Wednesday by the county board of elections.

Both were narrowly ahead after Election Day, but the races were too close to call due to the need to count valid provisional and late arriving absentee ballots.

Once those were counted, Dodge, a Democrat, defeated Republican Arlene Setzer 51.24% to 48.76%.

Democrat Lieberman beat Republican Bob Matthews 51.54% to 48.46%

Steve Harsman, deputy director of the board, said that while the race was close on election night, it wasn’t so close that it could have gone to an automatic recount, even with the uncounted ballots.

Setzer is a retired high school teacher, former state representative and past mayor of Vandalia.

Dodge has been a county commissioner since 2006 and prior to that was county recorder.

Lieberman has been on commission since 2005. She previously served as chief deputy auditor in the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office and was a city of Clayton council member.

This was Matthews' second unsuccessful bid for county commission. He is a former Miami Twp. trustee and information technology project manager.

The commission job pays $107,692 annually.

