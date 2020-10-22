New fire service jobs in Washington Twp., Centerville beefing up public safety

Washington Twp. has been among the fire departments having difficulty attracting and retaining part-time first responders, Kujawa said.

“That’s why we asked for the additional manpower, which ultimately helps to reduce overtime as well,” he said. “This will allow for the reduction in overtime and potentially an additional (medic unit) as well.”

The current round of hiring will result in a staff of 78 full-time firefighters, giving the department 26 a day – along with four part-timers – to cover three daily shifts at its headquarters and five stations in the township and city, Kujawa said.

The process to add the seven full-time firefighters is “getting ready to wrap up,” he said, with the additional personnel expected to join the department by Thanksgiving.

The annual compensation ranges from $60,504 to $79,619, plus education and paramedic incentives, township records show.

Candidates for the fire inspector job are being evaluated and applications still being sought, Kujawa said. The yearly salary range is $44,554 to $58,614, depending on experience, records show.

Applicants must have an Ohio fire safety inspector certification, a valid American Heart CPR, AED, and first-aid card, and an Ohio hazardous materials operations certification, among other qualifications, according to the township.