ODOT seeks input on Kettering bridge project’s land, detour effects

Ansel Road will be closed to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic during construction with signs providing detours, state officials said.

The project, according to ODOT, will include:

•Replacing the superstructure with pre-stressed concrete box beams and a composite concrete deck, as well as replacing the guardrails and railings.

•Maintenance repairs to its substructure.

•Replacing the south sidewalk, as well as the drive apron and a concrete driveway on the southeast side. The northwest drive apron will also be replaced.

ODOT said its District 7 environmental office is responsible for ensuring that federally-funded transportation projects in its jurisdiction comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws.

Comments can be directed to: Tricia Bishop, District 7 environmental coordinator, at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov or call (937) 497-6721.

Written responses, according to ODOT, should be sent to: The Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Environmental Services, 1001 Saint Mary’s Ave, Sidney, Ohio, 45365.