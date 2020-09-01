X

ODOT seeks input on Kettering bridge project’s land, detour effects

Some permanent right-of-way will be required for work on 38-year-old bridge in Kettering, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. FILE
Some permanent right-of-way will be required for work on 38-year-old bridge in Kettering, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. FILE

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News | 36 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The state wants public input on a proposed bridge project that will impact nearby land in the city’s north end near the Dayton border.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking comments on work planned to replace the superstructure on the Ansel Road bridge over a tributary of Little Beaver Creek, just west of Wilmington Pike.

The city of Kettering proposes to rehabilitate the 38-year-old bridge as part of a six-month project expected to begin in spring 2023, according to ODOT.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering Health Network building new $3M medical office

The bridge is in a neighborhood of single-family homes, many of them built in the mid-1900s, state officials said.

The work is expected to require up to 0.04-acre of permanent right-of-way and up to 0.04 acre of temporary right-of-way, according to the state.

Ansel Road will be closed to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic during construction with signs providing detours, state officials said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Stein Mart loss has Kettering center eyeing ‘all spectrums’ to replace largest tenant

The project, according to ODOT, will include:

•Replacing the superstructure with pre-stressed concrete box beams and a composite concrete deck, as well as replacing the guardrails and railings.

•Maintenance repairs to its substructure.

•Replacing the south sidewalk, as well as the drive apron and a concrete driveway on the southeast side. The northwest drive apron will also be replaced.

ExploreEARLIER: Protesters take to Dayton streets, seek changes to policing after Jacob Blake shooting

ODOT said its District 7 environmental office is responsible for ensuring that federally-funded transportation projects in its jurisdiction comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws.

Comments can be directed to: Tricia Bishop, District 7 environmental coordinator, at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov or call (937) 497-6721.

Written responses, according to ODOT, should be sent to: The Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Environmental Services, 1001 Saint Mary’s Ave, Sidney, Ohio, 45365.

ExploreCRIME: Teens with Dayton, Kettering ties suspects in rash of thefts of BLM, Biden, LGBTQ symbols

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.