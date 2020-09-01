ODOT seeks input on Kettering bridge project’s land, detour effects

KETTERING – The state wants public input on a proposed bridge project that will impact nearby land in the city’s north end near the Dayton border.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking comments on work planned to replace the superstructure on the Ansel Road bridge over a tributary of Little Beaver Creek, just west of Wilmington Pike.
The city of Kettering proposes to rehabilitate the 38-year-old bridge as part of a six-month project expected to begin in spring 2023, according to ODOT.
The bridge is in a neighborhood of single-family homes, many of them built in the mid-1900s, state officials said.
The work is expected to require up to 0.04-acre of permanent right-of-way and up to 0.04 acre of temporary right-of-way, according to the state.
Ansel Road will be closed to motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic during construction with signs providing detours, state officials said.
The project, according to ODOT, will include:
•Replacing the superstructure with pre-stressed concrete box beams and a composite concrete deck, as well as replacing the guardrails and railings.
•Maintenance repairs to its substructure.
•Replacing the south sidewalk, as well as the drive apron and a concrete driveway on the southeast side. The northwest drive apron will also be replaced.
ODOT said its District 7 environmental office is responsible for ensuring that federally-funded transportation projects in its jurisdiction comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws.
Comments can be directed to: Tricia Bishop, District 7 environmental coordinator, at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov or call (937) 497-6721.
Written responses, according to ODOT, should be sent to: The Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Environmental Services, 1001 Saint Mary’s Ave, Sidney, Ohio, 45365.