Pair indicted in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

The gunfire hit Wilson multiple times, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Wilson died from his injuries, but his passenger was able to flee after the vehicle wrecked.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies found Wilson deceased in the vehicle, which was facing the wrong way. Deputies recovered about 60 spent shell casing at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Almost a month after the sheriff’s office asked for help locating the pair, Allen and Streety were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on charges Thursday.