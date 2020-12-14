Pair indicted in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

Two Dayton men have been indicted on murder charges in a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp. that stemmed from an altercation at a nightclub.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Michael David Allen, 24, and Re’al Belay Streety, 21, on two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in the death of Devin Wilson, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office
Streety is also facing one count of having weapons while under disability due to a previous conviction.
On Nov. 7, the pair got into an altercation at the RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton. When Wilson and his friends left the nightclub, there was a second fight in the parking lot.
Wilson left in his vehicle with a passenger, with Allen and Streety following them. While on Shiloh Springs Road, Allen and Streety shot at Wilson’s vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The gunfire hit Wilson multiple times, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Wilson died from his injuries, but his passenger was able to flee after the vehicle wrecked.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies found Wilson deceased in the vehicle, which was facing the wrong way. Deputies recovered about 60 spent shell casing at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Almost a month after the sheriff’s office asked for help locating the pair, Allen and Streety were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
They are scheduled to be arraigned on charges Thursday.