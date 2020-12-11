Part of Kettering main road to close to traffic twice before Christmas

The bridge replacement is a $3 million project, nearly all of which is being paid for by state funding, Kettering officials have said.

Brumbaugh Construction is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be complete by fall 2021, city records show.

The city expected “short closures” on Dorothy in replacing the 54-year-old bridge, Kettering’s Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said earlier this year.

A section of Ridgeway from Oak Knoll Drive in Oakwood to Canterbury Drive in Kettering is closed for duration of the project, he said.

The bridge has had a weight limit which includes “emergency vehicle load restrictions,” barring Kettering’s largest fire truck from crossing it, Bergstresser has said.