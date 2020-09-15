REPORT CARD LOOK: Ohio’s high school graduation rate improves

The state report cards for schools are being released Tuesday, and while 2019-20 data was very limited, the Ohio Department of Education cited statewide progress on the Class of 2019 high school data that is reported on a one-year lag.
ODE said the state’s four-year graduation rate continued to increase in 2019 (from 85.3% to 85.9%), marking an 8 percent increase since 2010.
State officials said there was more than a 20% increase in the number of students (18,000-plus) in the Classes of 2018 and 2019 who earned recognized job industry credentials.
And more Class of 2019 students hit the state’s complex “prepared for success” measure, which attempts to gauge college and career readiness. ODE said 42 percent of the Class of 2019 were defined as prepared for success based on ACT/SAT scores, Ohio Honors Diplomas, job industry credentials, College Credit Plus achievement and more.
The 2019-20 state report cards do not include overall grades or the usual detail on student achievement, performance index, year-over-year growth and gap closing, because those scores come from annual spring state exams, which were canceled this year.
State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria said with state data lacking, schools should focus on diagnosing where each individual student stands academically in this unusual year, and using local data to improve teaching strategies and move them forward.
“Given the limited data available on the report cards this year, it will be challenging to gauge how well a particular school or district is performing,” ODE officials said. “All the more reason individuals interested in understanding school performance should talk with parents, students, teachers and graduates for insight into what a school really means to students, families and the community.”
Check back on this page later today for details of local schools' performance on graduation rates and “prepared for success” data.