Report: Oakwood students question Michigan governor’s clemency ruling in 1986 murder

OAKWOOD – Two Oakwood High School students are questioning the denial of clemency by Michigan’s governor of a man convicted on a 1986 murder, a Detroit news organization is reporting.
The students studying forensic science are looking into the case of Temujin Kensu, formally known as Fred Freeman, according an NBC-affiliated television station’s website.
The Michigan man’s attempt at clemency for a 34-year-old murder conviction has been turned down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a ruling the Oakwood students question, the report on WDIV-TV’s website states.
“Anybody who reads it or hears about it, I feel, like, can agree that it’s pretty bizarre that he even would have been convicted in the first place,” the station quotes one of the students, identifying them only by first name.
Kensu has been in prison for decades for the murder of a college student and many people believe he is innocent.