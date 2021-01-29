Oakwood grad killed in accident had long goal of joining Marines

OAKWOOD — Joshua Leasure knew long before his 2019 Oakwood High School graduation that he was going to join the Marines.
“Josh was a kind and caring young man. He was an old soul who always knew he wanted to serve his country,” OHS Principal Paul Waller said in an email.
“I remember him coming into my office as a sophomore and talking about wanting to be a Marine and wanted to know if he could wear his uniform at graduation,” Waller added. “That was before he realized he had to go to boot camp first.”
Lance Cpl. Leasure, 20, died Jan. 16 in a motorcycle accident, according to the school district. He was serving in the Motor Tech Division at Camp Pendleton near San Diego, according his obituary.
Services are set for Sunday and a memorial fund has been established in his name.
“He was a sweet kid who was loved by staff and students,” Waller said. “Josh liked to question what was going on in the world and had an opinion he was not ashamed to share in a respectful and thoughtful way.
“Josh stopped by the office last year after graduating from Marine Corps boot camp. He was wearing his uniform smiling from ear to ear,” he added. “His smile brightened up your day. He was so proud, and his teachers and I were also very proud of Josh.”
Leasure was born in Kettering and enjoyed sports, shooting and country music, according to his obituary.
He is survived by mother, Jennifer Ann Caro; father, Gary Eugene Leasure, Jr.; older sister, Stephanie Caro; twin brother, Maxwell Leasure; younger brother, Austin Leasure; and many other relatives.
The family will greet friends from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering.
The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Routsong. For safety reasons the service will be livestreamed on Routsong’s channel found on www.youtube.com. Burial will be in David’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Josh Leasure Memorial Fund, care of Oakwood Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Oakwood, OH 45409.