Oakwood grad killed in accident had long goal of joining Marines

“He was a sweet kid who was loved by staff and students,” Waller said. “Josh liked to question what was going on in the world and had an opinion he was not ashamed to share in a respectful and thoughtful way.

“Josh stopped by the office last year after graduating from Marine Corps boot camp. He was wearing his uniform smiling from ear to ear,” he added. “His smile brightened up your day. He was so proud, and his teachers and I were also very proud of Josh.”

Leasure was born in Kettering and enjoyed sports, shooting and country music, according to his obituary.

He is survived by mother, Jennifer Ann Caro; father, Gary Eugene Leasure, Jr.; older sister, Stephanie Caro; twin brother, Maxwell Leasure; younger brother, Austin Leasure; and many other relatives.

The family will greet friends from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering.

The funeral is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Routsong. For safety reasons the service will be livestreamed on Routsong’s channel found on www.youtube.com. Burial will be in David’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Josh Leasure Memorial Fund, care of Oakwood Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 351, Oakwood, OH 45409.