Riverside voters reject property tax for roads

It was the city’s third effort to pass a road levy, with previous ones failing in 2018 and 2019. This one would have brought in $1.2 million annually for residential roadways.

“What’s next for us is that we’ll continue to operate within the funds we have available,” City Manager Mark Carpenter said. “Next year we do not have any residential streets currently in the budget due to the fact that we have to address the dividing wall on Woodman Drive.”