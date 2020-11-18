Riverside voters reject property tax for roads

Voters in Riverside rejected a road levy for a third time in as many years on Nov. 3, according to final, official results certified Wednesday by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
The levy results had been too close to call on election night.
The 5-mill, five-year proposed property tax failed 51 percent to 48.96 percent.
It was the city’s third effort to pass a road levy, with previous ones failing in 2018 and 2019. This one would have brought in $1.2 million annually for residential roadways.
“What’s next for us is that we’ll continue to operate within the funds we have available,” City Manager Mark Carpenter said. “Next year we do not have any residential streets currently in the budget due to the fact that we have to address the dividing wall on Woodman Drive.”
He said the city is going to have to start making cuts if it cannot get more revenues.
“Riverside hasn’t had many increases in revenue,” Carpenter said. “The city continues to have discussions concerning the sustainability of our operations citywide.”
