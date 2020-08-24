Sobriety checkpoint to be held later this week in Montgomery County

Dayton police announced that the OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will have a sobriety checkpoint later this week.
The location and day of the checkpoint will be revealed in the next few days.
Last week the Ohio State Highway Patrol kicked off a campaign focused of getting impaired drivers off Ohio’s roads.
The campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over, will go through Sept. 7.
In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes, resulted in 597 deaths, according to OSHP.
There were 13 fatalities in 2019 in Montgomery County in alcohol or drug-related crashes, Dayton police reported.