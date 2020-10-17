State appeals $23M court ruling in favor of Dayton Public Schools

Starting with the Tuesday, Oct. 20 meeting, Dayton’s school board will begin holding public, in-person meetings again, with some restrictions due to COVID-19 protocols.

Only 40 people will be permitted to attend in-person, while others can continue to watch the meetings streamed on the Dayton Public Schools Facebook page. For those in-person, face masks will be required, and aisles will be widened to keep attendees spaced six feet apart.

Those who want to make public comment to the school board must complete an online form by 5 p.m. the day of the meeting and must attend the meeting in person. The online form can be found at http://bit.ly/dpsboardquestions.

Job fair next week

Dayton Public Schools is hosting a drive-through career fair Oct. 22, as they seek to hire for 30 open positions in the areas of bus drivers, assistant custodians, grounds staff and nutrition services workers.

The event will be between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. that Thursday, in the Gate D parking lot for Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

Candidates should bring copies of their résumé and a valid driver’s license, enter Gate D, then choose the designated lane for their area of interest.

For COVID-19 reasons, all participants will be required to wear a face mask. One will be provided on arrival if needed. A DPS department head will stand beside the vehicle to interview the candidate.

Candidates who cannot attend may apply online by visiting DaytonPublic.com, and clicking the “jobs available” link on the home page.

Lolli wins state award

The Buckeye Association of School Administrators honored Dayton Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli with their Exemplary Leadership Award this month. The statewide organization honors one superintendent in each of 10 Ohio regions each year. The award is for “outstanding educational leadership in making significant contributions to educational administration.”

Lolli came to DPS as associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction in fall 2016, became acting superintendent in November 2017, then was approved as superintendent for the longer term in March 2018.

“I am honored to be one of this year’s award recipients,” Lolli said. “I am glad that the efforts we are making toward improving the Dayton Public Schools — such as increasing student achievement and providing wraparound resources to all students — are being recognized. I have said before that this work is not a job; it is a mission. All DPS administrators and staff work toward this mission each day.”