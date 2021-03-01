Study suggests upward trend in people holding multiple jobs

The rate for females holding multiple jobs increased to 9.1% from 7.5% and for males it rose to 6.6% from 6.3% between 1996 and 2018, Speltzer said during a webinar on the report this week.

Earnings from multiple jobs were, on average, 27.8% of a multiple job-holder’s total quarterly earnings, the report found.

Multiple jobholders earn, on average, less than people who have just one job.

Speltzer said the research indicates that multiple job holding increased because of:

A growing number of jobs in industries where part-time work is normal.

Earnings stagnation in lower paying jobs.

Advances in technology make it easier to do a second job.

The new report’s findings have not been reviewed by the U.S. Census and no endorsement should be inferred, according to the report. The researchers said they will continue their research.

Follow Lynn Hulsey on Twitter and Facebook

Explore See more stories by Lynn Hulsey