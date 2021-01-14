Warren County coronavirus vaccine clinic is full. Here’s how to schedule.

The earliest additional vaccine may be available through the department is Jan. 25. As the department receives more info about shipments, announcements will be posted on its website at warrenchd.com/c19-vaccine.

Warren County is scheduled to receive 1,600 doses of the vaccine next week, with 100 going to WCHD. The remaining vaccines will be distributed to Kroger pharmacies, Discount Drug Mart Inc., Atrium Medical Center and HealthSource of Ohio.