Xenia schools going online-only until February

Xenia schools cited an increase in COVID-19 cases, an increase in people quarantining, and the overall community spread of the virus within Greene County in saying remote learning is “the safest path forward.”

“We understand that this is not an easy time for our community, and I truly appreciate the impact this will have on families,” Superintendent Gabe Lofton said in a statement Tuesday. “While we have worked hard to keep students in the classroom this fall, we have also tried to prepare our school community for this shift to remote learning — and I know that the hard work of students and staff will pay dividends throughout this closure.”