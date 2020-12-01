Xenia schools going online-only until February

Xenia is the latest school district to announce a move to online classes, and the Greene County district says it plans to stay remote until Feb. 1, longer than any local school so far.
Xenia schools cited an increase in COVID-19 cases, an increase in people quarantining, and the overall community spread of the virus within Greene County in saying remote learning is “the safest path forward.”
“We understand that this is not an easy time for our community, and I truly appreciate the impact this will have on families,” Superintendent Gabe Lofton said in a statement Tuesday. “While we have worked hard to keep students in the classroom this fall, we have also tried to prepare our school community for this shift to remote learning — and I know that the hard work of students and staff will pay dividends throughout this closure.”
Xenia schools had been holding in-person classes five days a week. Their remote learning model will begin Monday, Dec. 7. That day will be a “teacher prep day” with some work for students. Full remote classes will start for students with their regular teachers on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
School officials say they expect the remote model to stay in place for at least six weeks, with in-person learning “tentatively set to resume on Feb. 1.”
District officials said each school principal will follow up with details. Families will be able to pick up school meals daily at every building in the district, and Xenia officials said families with multiple children can pick up all meals at any location.