Newsletter: Dublin Pub to open second location in Huber Heights, other restaurant news🍴

I am not a seafood person, but my husband is and he had his fair share of mahi mahi and grouper. What I always look forward to are the twice baked potatoes that seem to be at almost every restaurant there!

Does anyone know why twice baked potatoes are so popular in Destin? Are there places in the Daytona area that have them?

Some of our favorite restaurants in Destin are Captain Dave’s on the Gulf, The Back Porch and Dewey Destin’s. Now back to your Dayton restaurant news!

Dublin Pub to open second location in Huber Heights

Huber Heights officials on Monday night announced that Dayton’s Dublin Pub will open a second location near the Rose Music Center on Executive Boulevard.

The Huber Heights location, to be named Dublin 7, is expected to open as early as next year.

“The Dublin Pub has been courted by many communities around the area, and they chose Huber Heights and Executive Boulevard,” Mayor Jeff Gore said of the news on Monday, adding that the city’s newly minted leadership team played a big part in sealing the deal between the city and the Pub.

The Dublin Pub, a staple in the Oregon District for 26 years, will join TJ Chumps and Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery, which opened last summer just west of the Rose Music Center.

Dietz Block building plans call for restaurant

A South Park couple has purchased the Dietz Block building on Wayne Avenue with plans to turn the space into a mixed-use property with a restaurant and three retailers on the first floor and three residential apartments on the second floor, if all goes as planned.

Burgess and Jeanine Gow of 521 LLC closed on the property Monday, Aug. 19. They purchased the building for $325,000 and are expecting to invest $400,000 into it.

The Dietz Block building was built in 1886 and once housed Norman Miller & Sons Interiors store. It most recently was home to The Sugar Guild and at one point District Provisions, which housed Crafted & Cured, Glasz Bleu Oven, Jack Lukey’s Oyster Saloon & Caviar and Local Hero Butchery & Fare.

The couple plans to start working on the 11,000-square-foot building as a whole before working with perspective tenants to build out each individual space. Burgess said they will start on the roof in the next month or two and will then figure out the building plan with architect Matt Sauer.

For the tenants on the first floor, they’re looking for likeminded small business owners that are resourceful entrepreneurs. Their goal is to have at least one tenant open by spring 2025.

Trolley Stop owner puts bar up for sale

Robin Sassenberg, owner of the Trolley Stop in Dayton’s Oregon District, said last week that she faces some health challenges — and she’s ready for the next chapter in her life.

The Trolley Stop, billed as the “oldest tavern in Dayton,” is for sale. The asking price is $900,000, according to the BizBuySell website.

This has been a time of change for the bar. Chris Sassenberg, co-owner of the business and Robin Sassenberg’s husband, died last November at the age of 73.

“I’m the only owner left,” Robin Sassenberg said. “I have cancer. I’m on chemo. My husband died. I have heart problems. And I don’t have anybody to hand this off to.”

There have been conversations, but so far, a new buyer has not emerged, she said.

Quick Bites

🍺 Longstanding Riverside bar announces permanent closure: Clancy’s Tavern will close its doors for good on Sept. 14.

🥐 Seattle-based bakery to bring its famous piroshky to Dayton: Piroshky Piroshky is teaming up with The Dayton Beer Co. for a pre-order pickup event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Those interested have until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to place an order.

🍖 City Barbeque celebrates anniversary with throwback prices: On Sept. 25, the restaurant will offer 25-year-old prices on select menu items. READ MORE

🍫 Chocolate Festival returns in October: The festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 inside the event center at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Hidden Valley Orchards has full slate of apple-themed events

As fall inches closer, Lebanon’s Hidden Valley Orchards is preparing for Apple Cider Days before August is over.

HVO is open to the public May through October with ticketed events and limited hours throughout the off season. The busiest times at the orchard are on weekends in September and October.

Apple Cider Days will be Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Johnson said apple cider is the “backbone” of their fall season. The orchard sources its cider from Wesler Orchards in New Paris. People like it hot, iced or in slushy form. In the taprooms, customers can get the apple cider spiked with their choice of alcohol. At The Coop Snack Shack, customers can get the apple cider slushy with a swirl of ice cream in it.

The orchard will also have cider donuts and apple fritters from Springboro’s Donut Haus Bakery, as well as apple nachos. The orchard will once again offer u-pack apples in front of the Market Barn.

In addition to Apple Cider Days, the orchard will have several other specialty days including:

Apple Cider Donut Days, Sept. 7-Sept. 8

Apple Days, Sept. 14-15

Pumpkin Days, Sept. 21-22

Caramel Apple Days, Sept. 28-29

Pumpkin Donut Days, Oct. 5-6

Great Pumpkin Days, Oct. 12-13

Caramel Apple Days, Oct. 19-20

READ MORE: What to expect at Hidden Valley Orchards throughout the fall

It’s time to can!

If you have a garden, you probably have had an abundance of tomatoes in the last few weeks. I know my husband’s dad did and I was invited over to help can.

I have never canned before and it was an experience to say the least. We cored the tomatoes, boiled them in water, took the skin off, cut them up and then boiled them again with a packet of Mrs. Wages Salsa Mix and vinegar.

After that, we moved the operation outside where he boiled the jars and lids, then we put the hot salsa in them and waited for the lid to pop.

I’m a huge salsa fan and absolutely loved the Mrs. Wages Salsa Mix. If you have some tomatoes on hand and are looking for a quick recipe, here’s my family’s favorite recipe. All you have to do is mix the ingredients together and serve with chips!

2 medium tomatoes (chopped)

3 or 4 green onions (chopped)

1 cup ripe black olives (drained and sliced)

1 cup green chilies (drained and sliced)

1 1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1 1/2 tsp. wine vinegar

3 tbsp. olive oil

tabasco sauce to taste

Tell Us

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

