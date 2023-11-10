Newsletter: KeyBank Tower is ‘too big to fail,’ CEO and downtown investor declares

You made it to Friday. Let’s take a look back at a busy week.

When it comes to stewardship of downtown Dayton properties, Chris Riegel, chief executive of Stratacache, has maneuvered in ways he believes will benefit his company and his community.

That philosophy seems to be at work in his newest possible investment.

“It’s too big to fail — it has to be successful,” Riegel told reporter Cory Frolik about KeyBank Tower, which is just across Main Street from his flagship property, Stratacache Tower.

Stratacache CEO poised to bring new life to another downtown tower

Riegel’s company, Arkham Red LLC, will have the option to buy the KeyBank property and land if he makes significant renovations, fills up tens of thousands of square feet of office space and gets a certain number of people to work in the building.

Riegel told the Dayton Daily News this week that KeyBank Tower is in an important location and downtown cannot afford to have it sit empty.

Stepping up: “It’s too big to fail — it has to be successful,” said Riegel, who has patiently extended his downtown holdings for a while now. “I’d rather step in and right that ship rather than have it become a big problem for downtown.”

The need for speed: A top Air Force engineer explains the need for digital tools

For Robert B. Fookes Jr. a member of the Senior Executive Service (a cadre of civilian executives) and chief engineer at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base-anchored Air Force Materiel Command, waiting around isn’t an option.

Bottom line: “It’s taken us 15 years to basically field a very complex, exquisite capability, fifth-gen(eration) fighter, the warfighting capability that is prominent today,” Fookes said in an interview this week at the opening of the University of Dayton’s Digital Transformation Center. “It has taken the Chinese six-and-a-half years to accomplish similar things, their own fifth-gen-type fighter. Whether those capabilities are exact or not, the fact that they can put capability out there that much quicker gives them that much more time to perfect it, to do things with it.”

Read the whole interview here.

The fierce urgency of digital: UD opens its DTC

The future is here, and it looks unmistakeably digital, according to those who celebrated the official opening of the University of Dayton’s new Digital Transformation Center Wednesday.

The center, located on the second floor of 1520 S. Main St., is meant to help students, industry and Air Force representatives harness digital tools to do what they do with greater speed, power and accuracy.

Why it matters: The nation is moving from the manufacturing age to the digital age, where everything is interconnected digitally, said Sukh Sidhu, vice president of the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI).

“Trust me,” Sidhu said. “It’s going to be huge.”

Hear that sound? That’s opportunity knocking

Air Force Research Laboratory is hiring, at Wright-Patterson and other locations nationwide.

Bottom line: That is the bottom line. Don’t overthink this. AFRL is hiring. Here’s what you need to know.

Investigation at Kettering Health finds financial impropriety

Financial impropriety related to the use of Kettering Health funds was uncovered through an internal investigation, the hospital system said this week.

Earlier this year, Kettering Health retained an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation in response to “allegations of inappropriate fiscal and operational management at Kettering Health.”

The company said it will seek repayment of these funds “from the individuals involved and sharing information related to our investigation with the appropriate authorities.”

Read more: Reporters Samantha Wildow and Lynn Hulsey have the details.

Happy Anniversary

Yeck Brothers Co., a Moraine direct mail marketing business, is celebrating its 85th anniversary.

The company was founded in 1938 by brothers Bill and John Yeck. Sixty years later, Bob Yeck became president, a job he held until his death in 2018. He was awarded the Silver Medal Award from the American Advertising Federation and Volunteer of the Year from United Way, the company said in a release.

“Over the past eight and a half decades, the company has evolved and adapted to the dynamic landscape of direct mail marketing and integrating with the digital world,” the company said.

In October 2022, Ben Carter purchased the company.

Congratulations to Yeck Brothers.

