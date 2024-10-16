Newsletter: Linh’s Bistro opens another location & other foodie news🍴

I’m not a huge fan of black beans (as in if I go to Chipotle, I’m not getting them on my bowl), but these were mashed down — a consistency similar to refried beans — and absolutely delicious.

My nachos were topped with cheese, black olives, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and jalapenos. I will be craving these nachos until the next street fair in June.

Speaking of Yellow Springs, Calypso Grill and Smokehouse has closed its doors.

Owner Brian Rainey, has plans to open a new concept in its space. Yellow Springs Smokehouse is expected to open full-time this spring. In the meantime, Rainey is planning to do a “soft opening winter” with weekend pop-ups starting next month.

Linh’s Bistro to open second location with fast-casual service

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Linh’s Bistro is opening a second restaurant location in the Dayton region at the end of this month focusing on fast-casual service.

Opening Oct. 26, it is located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp., across from Miami Valley Hospital South.

Vu Hoang, who owns Linh’s Bistro with his brother, Thuy, said the new restaurant location will offer Vietnamese cuisine including pho, banh mi sandwiches, rice dishes, vermicelli noodle salad bowls, stir fried noodles and specialty drinks like sugar cane juice.

Everything is made fresh daily, Hoang said.

This location will not offer full-service. Instead, customers will order at two kiosks where they can easily customize dishes to their liking. They will then receive a pager and when the food is ready it will buzz. If customers prefer not to use the kiosk, there will be someone at the front counter to take orders.

The brothers took over Linh’s Bistro at 5532 Airway Road in Riverside about four years ago from former owners Hoa and Phan Nguyen.

Dayton chef to pay homage to grandmother with dinner at Joui Wine

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Chef Desmond Keane, a first-generation Floridian who moved to Dayton in 2017, is a storyteller who likes to do so through food.

He’s hosting a family style, six-course meal at Joui Wine on Sunday to reflect his life on a plate. The dinner, dubbed “Sheila Supper Club,” pays homage to his grandmother on his dad’s side that worked tirelessly to keep their family together. Every Sunday his family would go over to his grandparent’s house for dinner — it’s a tradition he cherishes and one he aims to continue.

This Filipino-American meal will feature lumpia, “scallop” crudo, grouper sandwiches, singulaw, chicken adobo and halo-halo severed over banana leaves, plumeria flowers and candles. Joui Wine owner Lauren Gay will pair four wines with the meal.

“Every single dish in this dinner has a story attached to it,” Keane said. “My hope is that through my storytelling and my food it invokes memories of anyone who’s there of their own memories and food.”

Keane has worked at Table 33, Salar and most recently the Moraine Country Club as sous chef. He now owns Chino Cubans, a pop-up Cuban sandwich company, and does private dinners.

READ MORE: How Chef Desmond Keane went from the Sunshine State to the Midwest

Sueño, Tender Mercy owners adapt to new Dayton consumer habits

Credit: Jon Morton Studios Credit: Jon Morton Studios

Restaurants in the Dayton region are continuing to evolve and respond to changes in consumer habits stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Dimmick, who owns Sueño, Tender Mercy and the soon-to-open Three Birds with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman, said restauranteurs are now feeling the “new normal” settling in.

In downtown Dayton, restauranteurs are feeling the result of people not returning to in-person office work. Big employers have gone remote and have not been successful with bringing employees back into the office, Dimmick said.

“That drastically impacts the volume we can do during the week at happy hour,” Dimmick said. “If you’re a lunch spot or dinner restaurant, it’s much different during the week.”

In response, Sueño has introduced a “Cantina Menu” available 5 to 7 p.m. daily with items that are “a little more approachable, a little more fun and less refined in comparison to the rest of our menu.”

At Tender Mercy, they’ve added a condensed menu featuring a selection of signature cocktails, beers and wines that are 50 percent off from 5 to 7 p.m.

From a convenience standpoint, they’ve introduced online ordering with curbside pickup. For those that do want to dine in at the restaurant, the owners have added complimentary valet service everyday.

“We’re trying to take some of the perceived pretense out of what we’re doing at Sueño and Tender Mercy and specifically offer some fun things that are geared toward a demographic of folks that may come and see us once a month. We’re hoping to see them far more often,” Dimmick said.

Quick Bites

🍩 Hot Head Burritos collabs with local food truck: Death Grip Donuts will have two savory donuts inspired by Hot Head Burritos at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. READ MORE

☕ 7 Brew to open in Beavercreek this month: The drive-thru coffee shop is officially opening on Oct. 28. Prior to opening day, 7 Brew will host friends and family hours with free small drinks.

🍺 Halloween-themed bar crawl in Dayton has 6 stops: The Water Street District’s Boo and Brew event is 5-9 p.m. Oct. 25 with participants starting at the Local Cantina, located at 503 E. First St.

We tried the new Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza at Dewey’s

Credit: The Meisbergers Credit: The Meisbergers

Dewey’s Pizza has teamed up with Skyline Chili for a new pizza available for a limited time.

The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza features a cream cheese base, topped with Skyline Chili, mozzarella and mild cheddar cheeses, red beans and onions. It’s then topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions.

“At Dewey’s, we’re driven by a passion for innovation while staying true to our roots,” said Chuck Lipp, president of Dewey’s Pizza. “Partnering with Skyline for their 75th anniversary was the perfect opportunity to merge two beloved local brands and offer something exciting for our community. The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza is truly a celebration of flavor and hometown pride.”

For every pizza sold, $1 will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati.

The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza is available through TODAY at Dewey’s locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Northern Kentucky, while supplies last.

WATCH: What we thought of the Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza

