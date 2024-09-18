Newsletter: New cafe coming to Dayton, Sand Tarts featured in ‘West Wing’ book and more food news🍴

The restaurant is located at 20 S. First St. in the former space of Watermark.

The chef at SushiNero is originally from Japan and had lived in Spain for a period of time. That’s where owner Lauren Stites got the idea to have a Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant. She said there are many similarities between Japan and Spain in regards to the use of seafood like squid and octopus in their cuisines that they plan to play into.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The menu features sushi, tapas and entrees. The restaurant will have some Americanized dishes including a burger with an Asian twist.

Must try items include:

Iberian Roll (a shrimp tempura sushi roll topped with seared steak and a chimichurri sauce)

Karaage Fried Chicken with gochujang sauce (chicken thighs that are brined and fried then tossed with Mirin, a Japanese sweet cooking sake, and a mild red pepper sauce), pictured above

Pork belly with tamarind salsa (pork belly that is fire grilled to order and served with a tamarind, mint, lime and cilantro salsa), pictured below

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

SushiNero will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with plans to expand hours in the future.

PHOTOS: What to expect at SushiNero in Miamisburg

***

New cafe to open in Dayton will have speakeasy in the back

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

A new cafe with coffee and elevated American cuisine is opening in Dayton this October.

miDDay will be located at 800 S. Patterson Blvd. next to Old Scratch Pizza in the former space of Ghostlight Coffee.

Owners Greg Innocent, Chris Cheng and Taylor Moberly want to not only offer great coffee, but a great hospitality experience.

Moberly, a Piqua native with about 10 years of experience in the coffee industry, will head the cafe’s coffee program. She said customers can expect a core menu of drinks that are typically found in every coffee shop, in addition to seasonal beverages and a trendy menu highlighting popular drinks on TikTok.

As for the food, customers can expect elevated American cuisine with an egg sandwich to be the star of the show during breakfast. miDDay will also have waygu burgers, salads, wings and more.

“We view this place as if it was a gastro cafe experience where the food is going to be a little more elevated than your typical coffee shop,” Innocent said.

The owners also plan to open a speakeasy in the back of the building featuring a “very much evolved cocktail experience.”

Sand Tarts at Ashley’s Pastry Shop mentioned in new ‘West Wing’ book

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood has been known for its Sand Tarts, a brown sugar cookie with a dollop of meringue and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

In March 2004, Dayton Daily News food critic Ann Heller dubbed it the “Cookie of the Stars.” She had written about the cookies becoming popular on set of “The West Wing,” which featured three Miami Valley natives, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe and Martin Sheen.

20 years later, the cast and crew still remembers the cookies.

In the new book, “What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service” cast members Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack talk about the cookies and the connection to the show.

“According to Debora, the inspiration for this “runner,” which would prove pivotal in the Supreme Court storyline, began with Allison’s mother.

“There’s this place in her hometown,” Deb says. “that has these unbelievable cookies.” (MELISSA FUN FACT: Ashley’s Pastry Shop - it’s in Dayton, Ohio. You should probably go there. Now.) “Once a year Allison’s mom would send this massive box of them. There’s this huge announcement on the set — ‘THE COOKIES ARE HERE!!’ — and everyone comes running.”

This care package of amazing treats gave Deb the idea for Donna’s mom having sent really horrible treats. For the record, Deb would like everyone to know: “Allison’s mom’s cookies were not dry.” Also, they didn’t come in a cookie tin with a picture of two cats on the lid.”

READ MORE: Ashley’s Pastry Shop owner is “touched” by mention in new ‘West Wing’ book

2 Taco John’s restaurant locations close in southwest Ohio

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Taco John’s appears to have closed two locations in southwest Ohio last week.

The restaurants at 4045 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 8155 Highland Point Drive in West Chester Twp. are marked as “permanently closed” on Google and are no longer listed as Ohio locations on Taco John’s website.

The Kettering location, which opened in January, had several signs posted at the restaurant Friday that read, “closed for rebranding.” Signage identifying the restaurant had been taken down.

Taco John’s opened the West Chester Twp. location in April 2023. At that time, an official with Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for Taco John’s, said the group was “excited to bring 50-plus locations to the Ohio-Michigan area over the next couple of years.”

The Wyoming-based restaurant chain also closed locations in Michigan. Over the last two years, Taco John’s has seen several locations close permanently in Illinois, Minnesota and Washington, according to the Franchise Herald.

Quick Bites

☕ Dunkin’ reopens in Kettering: The coffee shop had been temporarily closed since July for a branding remodel. READ MORE.

🍔 Halal Burgers opens second location south of Dayton: The new fast-casual restaurant serving burgers, wings and chicken tenders using halal meat is located at 7037 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

🥨 Smales Pretzel Bakery temporarily closed following fire: Here’s what the bakery has been doing in the meantime.

🍗 Wingstop coming to Huber Heights: A sign has been hung and work is being completed at 6243 Old Troy Pike in the College Square Plaza next to Jet’s Pizza.

🎃 Get your pumpkins: Here’s a guide of where to visit patches in the Dayton region.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating fall on the farm this weekend with the opening of its pumpkin patch on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Guests can take a wagon ride out to the patch and pick their own pumpkins priced at $11 each or three for $30. The pick your own pumpkin experience is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 27.

This weekend also marks the 28th Annual Wool Gathering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The wool gathering started as a small event with a local group of farmers promoting the idea of using natural fibers. It has since grown into an event with more than 100 vendors from several surrounding states.

While at the farm, don’t forget to check out Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland that’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-and-a-half acre cornfield features more than one mile of twists and turns. Admission is $10 for those five and older, which includes a wagon ride to and from the maze. Those four and younger are free.

READ MORE: Here are 9 other things to do in the Dayton region this weekend

Tell Us

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.