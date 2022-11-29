Newsletter: Thanksgiving leftovers, farewell for now to Evans Bakery

Saying goodbye to a neighborhood institution

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Now this one hits close to home. Evans Bakery, located in the Old North Dayton neighborhood, is closing its doors in December.

The bakery’s last day for customers to buy a selection of treats from their showcase, including doughnuts, will be Saturday, Dec. 17. Jennifer Evans, who owns the bakery with her partner, Matt Tepper, told me they are taking holiday orders through that day for pick up the week of Christmas.

Evans Bakery has always been “the talk” around my household growing up. My dad works just down the street and would make weekly stops for donuts before he went to work. Some of his favorite treats are the chocolate long johns, elephant ears and cream horns. My favorite is the mini handheld apple pie.

As Evans and Tepper near 10 years at the bakery, they said they are tired and ready to focus on other endeavors, including spending more time with their family.

They said they would love to sell the bakery and have the new owners continue to operate it the way the neighborhood is accustomed to, but if somebody else wants to do a different type of retail enterprise, that would be their second best option.

For nearly 100 years, there has been a bakery on the corner of Troy Street and Warner Avenue. Evans and Tepper resurrected the bakery in 2012. Evans’ parents had owned it for 35 years before selling in 2004.

Other establishments announcing that they are closing in December include Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill in Centerville and Cheeky Meat Pies in Dayton’s 2nd Street Market.

New eats at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is welcoming two new tenants to its food court.

El Buen Taco opened on Friday, Nov. 25 and Third Perk Express is opening on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

After operating two food trucks serving the Enon and Huber Heights areas, El Buen Taco is ready to open its first restaurant in the mall’s food court. El Buen Taco offers tacos, quesadillas and burritos using fresh ingredients.

Third Perk Express with three locations - downtown Dayton, Gem City Market and the Dayton Mall - is excited to expand. The new location will include their specialty drink menu paying homage to several Dayton funk legends and more.

Worth a try: Steak Thyme Bar & Grill

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Six months ago, I wrote about Miamisburg natives Jake and Jordan Shteiwi opening a second Steak Thyme location. Here recently, I finally tried it.

My fiancé and I went there on a Friday night and were seated without a wait. The waiter even turned on the University of Dayton basketball game for us.

I ordered the Chicken Teriyaki Philly with a side of fries and chipotle mayo (a must). My fiancé ordered the BBQ Cheddar Steak Philly with Chipotle Garlic Fries. The food was absolutely amazing and we left stuffed. When we go back, we will probably split a fry instead of ordering two.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Steak Thyme Bar & Grill is located at 103 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg. The restaurant has a full-service bar, a large dining room, outdoor seating and new menu items compared to their original restaurant on Wilmington Pike in Kettering. Their first location is a standard, casual dining and carryout restaurant.

Jake told me in May that he wanted their second location to be a hotspot in the city. For me, it’s defiantly that and so much more!

Quick Bites:

🍔 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers coming to Beavercreek: The restaurant will be located on Kemp Road next to Speedway.

🎄 Foodie ornaments at Heart Mercantile in Dayton: From butter that you will be shocked to know it’s not real butter to chicken wings that look finger lickin’ good, there’s a little something for every foodie. Click here to see these ornaments.

🍳 Griswold’s Christmas Eve Brunch at Mudlick Tap House: The restaurant will feature a themed cocktail and brunch menu celebrating one of the best Christmas movies ever made, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Find out more places to have breakfast/brunch during the holiday season here.

☕ Hawthorne Heights frontman celebrates one-year anniversary of his coffee shop: JT Woodruff and his wife, Niki, own Greenhaus Coffee in Sidney. Find out more about what makes his coffee shop special here.

Tell Us:

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! As Christmas is right around the corner, I want to hear from you. Do you have a favorite memory baking holiday cookies with your family or do you have a favorite cookie recipe you would like to share? Email me with details and you could be featured in one of my stories.

Also, remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook or Twitter pages.