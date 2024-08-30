Newsletter: What happens when life-saving missions must rein in spending

That’s something of an understatement. Mental and behavioral health agencies and other support services in Montgomery County have been warning of cuts for months, health care Reporter Sam Wildow has reported.

The Dayton Daily News previously reported on how ADAMHS has had cuts in mind for some time.

The bottom line: Services — and lives — are affected.

Tensions ran high as ADAMHS OKs funding reductions for mental health agencies

A recent meeting of the county Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board was filled with strong statements, Wildow noted in a new story.

Perhaps one stands out: ADAMHS is in a “spend-down” mode, said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.

Even though the needs are greater: “We also have an extreme increase in the number of needs in the community as a result of coming out of the pandemic,” Jones-Kelley said.

ADAMHS cut funding for Places, Inc., a provider of housing for adults diagnosed with mental health disorders.

One quote: “We believe you are making errors in judgement, errors in ethics and possibly legal risk errors, which may later result in avoidable litigation,” said Steve Degnan, who traveled from St. Louis to Dayton to speak to the board on behalf of his brother, Chris Degnan, who is a resident of a Places home.

REVISIT our earlier reporting: ‘Clearly there’s a problem:’ Montgomery County ADAMHS puts a pause on fund transfer to jail.

ONE family’s perspective: Looking for answers.

Subsidiary of Wilmington air carrier will fly the New England Patriots

Neither Tom Brady nor Bill Belichick will be on board, but the subsidiary of local air carrier Air Transport Services Group Inc. will fly the New England Patriots under a just-announced long-term agreement.

First flight? A spokeswoman for ATSG declined to comment on specific trips, but it’s no secret that the Patriots’ first regular-season game in the 2024-25 season isn’t far from Wilmington (or the Dayton area): In Cincy against the Bengals Sept. 8.

2 prominent retailers to move into large storefront near Dayton Mall

A vacant storefront in a Montgomery County shopping center is slated to be filled by two tenants, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

Who, what, where: Golf Galaxy and Skechers will share the 33,000-square-foot space at 2661 Miamisburg Centerville Road, in Miami Twp., near Mad River Road and Ohio 725.

Holiday at Home, AlterFest make Kettering ‘festival central’ this weekend

Kettering will be the center of the known and unknown universe this weekend. For all three days.

Oh yeah? Tens of thousands of people seeking live music, rides, art and more will descend on Kettering this weekend for a pair of annual, overlapping Labor Day festivals.

AlterFest starts Friday and runs through Sunday while Holiday at Home kicks off Saturday and closes out Monday following a 9:55 a.m. parade that shuts down a section of Ohio 48 starting overnight.

Piqua Station is a new hub for coworking, restaurants and other businesses

Small Nation, a Bellefontaine real estate developer, is working with Winans Coffee & Chocolate to open a hub for commerce and community engagement in Piqua, food and dining Reporter Natalie Jones tells us.

Piqua Station is at 113 E. High St. Renovations have begun.

Quote: “This project punctuates an exciting time for Piqua. In the last several years, the city has begun to transform,” said Wilson Reiser, owner and CEO of Winans.

