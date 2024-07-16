Newsletter: Why is Warren County a tourism magnet?

Now I’m back, tanned, rested and (I hope) ready. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com. And let’s dive into today’s business newsletter.

Warren County: Our tourism mecca?

Warren County tourism shattered previous bests last year, with the industry accounting for $1.7 billion in economic impact, according to a new study, Reporter Nick Blizzard notes.

Growth: The report said tourism’s impact in the county that’s home to Kings Island and Miami Valley Gaming jumped 17% from 2021, the last year the study was conducted, according to the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

ALSO: Another Warren County attraction, this one so popular, attendance has to be capped.

Clopay opens the door on $30 million expansion

What’s happening: Clopay Corp., a manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors, is continuing an expansion project at its Troy location at a cost of $30 million.

What they’re saying: “The city of Troy is proud to be a part of the growth of the Clopay Corp.,” said Joseph Graves, CEO of the Troy Development Council. “This expansion will provide great job opportunities for Troy-area residents.”

Buc-ee’s finalizing plans for groundbreaking ceremony for first Ohio store

The golden era for amped-up convenience stores continues apace.

Reporter Aimee Hancock tells us that Buc-ee’s is wrapping up the planning stage for its first Ohio store, with a groundbreaking ceremony at the Huber Heights site in a matter of weeks.

Catch-up: Buc-ee’s was recently given the green light by the city to begin groundwork at the site in a step that signaled full-on construction is inching closer.

Next steps: Buc-ee’s final requirement is to submit updated development plans that include the signage details. Once that’s done, the company will have met all obligations required by the city’s planning commission.

Growing Dayton area business park’s new tenant to build distribution building

Byers Business Park’s final lot in Miamisburg will soon host an international manufacturer and distributor expanding its Dayton-area operations, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg tells us.

Construction: EXM Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributor of electrical cabinet enclosures for industry, is set to build a 22,500-square-foot distribution building at 2555 Benner Road.

The setting: Byers has four buildings, three muti-tenant buildings and one single-tenant building ranging from 30,000 to 72,000 square feet.

Army seeks to advance a powerful Dayton-bred technology

The U.S. Army recently issued a request for information on its desire to acquire an artillery system that incorporates a piece of Dayton-bred weapons technology.

Dayton history: IAP Research, based in Dayton, had been a key subcontractor for more than 10 years in the Navy’s development of the electromagnetic railgun. In 2017, BAE Systems acquired IAP Research, which at the time had about 40 local employees.

Locked and loaded: As early as the summer of 1987, IAP had demonstrated that the railgun could be loaded and fired at a rate of 10 shots per second, the Dayton Daily News reported in December 1987.

