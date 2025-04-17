Dayton forward picks new school in California

Jack is the second of four Flyers who entered the transfer portal this spring to find a new home. Malachi Smith committed to Connecticut on Monday. Marvel Allen and Hamad Mousa have not announced new destinations.

Jack, a 6-foot-11 forward from Port Alberni, B.C., will play closer to home at Pacific, located in Stockton, Calif.

Pacific plays in the West Coast Conference. It finished 9-24 last season and has suffered five straight losing seasons.

Pacific has nine players in the transfer portal. Jack is one of new transfers it has added this spring.

Pacific’s athletic director is Adam Tschuor, who came to Pacific in 2023 after 11 years at UD in several roles. He was a senior associate athletic director for his last six years at Dayton.

Jack’s new coach, Dave Smart, is a native of Canada, like Jack. Last season was his first season at Pacific. He spent 18 seasons, winning 656 games, at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ont.

Jack put up nearly the exact numbers in his two seasons at Dayton. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. As a junior, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. He scored 169 points in two seasons.