Breaking: Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway reopens for good: Here’s what the owners said

Dayton forward picks new school in California

Isaac Jack heads to Pacific after two seasons with Flyers
Dayton's Isaac Jack dunks against Iowa State in the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Isaac Jack dunks against Iowa State in the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
26 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers forward Isaac Jack committed to the University of the Pacific on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Jack entered the transfer portal on March 24 after two seasons with the Dayton Flyers. He played his freshman season at Buffalo. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Jack is the second of four Flyers who entered the transfer portal this spring to find a new home. Malachi Smith committed to Connecticut on Monday. Marvel Allen and Hamad Mousa have not announced new destinations.

Jack, a 6-foot-11 forward from Port Alberni, B.C., will play closer to home at Pacific, located in Stockton, Calif.

Pacific plays in the West Coast Conference. It finished 9-24 last season and has suffered five straight losing seasons.

Pacific has nine players in the transfer portal. Jack is one of new transfers it has added this spring.

Pacific’s athletic director is Adam Tschuor, who came to Pacific in 2023 after 11 years at UD in several roles. He was a senior associate athletic director for his last six years at Dayton.

Jack’s new coach, Dave Smart, is a native of Canada, like Jack. Last season was his first season at Pacific. He spent 18 seasons, winning 656 games, at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ont.

Jack put up nearly the exact numbers in his two seasons at Dayton. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. As a junior, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. He scored 169 points in two seasons.

In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week: Blake Lawson, Carlisle
2
Sports on TV 4/17: NCAA gymnastics, ESPN hockey doubleheader
3
McCoy: Mariners snap Reds 4-game winning streak
4
Carroll announces new boys basketball coach
5
Bengals sign QB Woodside for third time

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.