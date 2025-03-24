Second Flyer enters portal on first day of transfer season

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday for college basketball players, though many had declared their intentions to enter the portal in the days and weeks leading up to Monday. There will be a 30-day window this year for players to make their decisions on whether to enter the portal.

Jack, a 6-foot-11 forward from Port Alberni, B.C., played one season at Buffalo and two seasons at Dayton. He committed to Dayton in April 2023. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Jack put up nearly the exact numbers in his two seasons at Dayton. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. As a junior, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game.

Jack played in far fewer games this season (21) than last season (33). He missed six games at the end of the season, returning for the second-round National Invitation Tournament loss at Chattanooga on Saturday, after undergoing an appendectomy in February. He also missed the first two games of the season with an injury. At times, Jack did not appear in games because of decisions by Anthony Grant not to play him.

Jack is the 20th player recruited and signed by Anthony Grant and his staff to enter the transfer portal. Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll)

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State)

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s/Temple).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas)

•. Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (Butler Community College/Florida A&M).

• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).

• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Dominion).

• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023 (Texas Wesleyan).

• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco/Utah).

• Zimi Nwokeji, March 18, 2024 (Jacksonville).

• Kobe Elvis, April 6, 2024 (Oklahoma).

• Petras Padegimas, April 9, 2024 (Mercer).

• Koby Brea, April 16, 2024 (Kentucky).

• Malachi Smith, March 24, 2025 (TBA).