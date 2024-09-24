Dayton opens A-10 play on New Year’s Eve

Here’s everything the Flyer Faithful should know about the A-10 games:

1. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m. vs. La Salle: This will be the second time in three years the Flyers have played an early A-10 game on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, 2022, they won 69-55 at Davidson in their second A-10 game. That was their first New Year’s Eve game since 2006 when they lost 81-51 at North Carolina.

Dayton has won the last two games in the Davidson series after two losing two straight games in 2021 and 2022.

2. Saturday, Jan. 4, noon, at George Washington: The Flyers lost 76-69 in their last trip to the Charles E. Smith Center two years ago. Dayton was 3-1 at the Smith Center in coach Anthony Grant’s first seven seasons.

3. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Massachusetts: This will be Dayton’s last A-10 regular-season game against UMass, which will enter the Mid-American Conference in the 2025-26 season. Dayton has won eight straight games in the series.

4. Wednesday, Jan. 15, time TBA, vs. George Mason: The Flyers have lost three straight games in the series. That includes a 74-69 defeat at UD Arena on Feb. 25, 2023. That was UD’s last loss at home. It beat La Salle in its final home game of the 2022-23 season and was 15-0 at UD Arena last season.

5. Saturday, Jan. 18, TBA, vs. Loyola Chicago: The Flyers are 2-1 against the Ramblers in their first two seasons in the league.

6. Tuesday, Jan. 21, TBA, at Duquesne: The Dukes ended a five-game losing streak to Dayton with a 65-57 loss in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals in March. This will be Dayton’s first game against new Duquesne coach Dru Joyce III, who took over the program when Keith Dambrot retired in March.

7. Friday, Jan. 24, TBA, vs. Saint Joseph’s: Dayton has won four straight games in the series and eight of the last nine. The Hawks have lost five straight games at UD Arena since a 60-57 last-second victory in 2014.

8. Tuesday, Jan. 28, TBA, at St. Bonaventure: The Flyers have won eight of the last nine games in the series but lost 68-59 in 2023 in their last visit to the Reilly Center. Dayton had won six straight games at St. Bonaventure until that defeat.

9. Friday, Jan. 31, TBA, at Saint Louis: After splitting the season series in 2022 and 2023, the Flyers swept two games from the Billikens last season. This will be Dayton’s first game against new Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz, whose revamped team is the A-10 favorite, according to the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook.

10. Tuesday, Feb. 4, TBA, vs. Davidson: Dayton has won nine straight games in the series. That’s its longest current winning streak against an A-10 program.

11. Friday, Feb. 7, TBA, vs. VCU: The Flyers and Rams have split the regular-season series the last three seasons. Dayton rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat VCU 91-86 in overtime on Senior Night last season at UD Arena after losing at home to VCU in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

12. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., at Fordham: Dayton has won 20 of the last 21 games in this series. It has won four straight games since a 55-54 loss at Fordham’s Rose Hill Gym in 2021.

13. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m., vs. Duquesne: The Dukes have lost 11 straight games at UD Arena since an 83-73 victory in 2012.

14. Friday, Feb. 21, TBA, at Loyola: The Ramblers were 8-1 in A-10 games at Joseph J. Gentile Arena last season after finishing 2-7 in their first season in the conference.

15. Wednesday, Feb. 26, TBA, at Rhode Island: Dayton is 1-1 against former UD coach Archie Miller in his first two seasons at Rhode Island. The Flyers lost 75-70 in Kingston in 2023 and won 96-62 at UD Arena last season for their most lopsided victory in the series.

16. Saturday, March 1, TBA, vs. Richmond: After winning nine straight games in the series, Dayton has lost two of the last three games against the Spiders. That includes a 69-64 loss at the Robins Center last season. The Spiders have lost six straight games at UD Arena since a 70-61 victory in 2011.

17. Tuesday, March 4, TBA, vs. Saint Louis: The Flyers have won 13 straight games on Senior Night. Five players on the 2024-25 roster are in their final season of eligibility: Nate Santos; Enoch Cheeks; Brady Uhl; Zed Key; and Posh Alexander.

18. Friday, March 7, TBA, at VCU: Dayton has beaten VCU three times on Senior Night at UD Arena (2016, 2017 and 2024). This will be the first time the Flyers have closed the regular season at the Siegel Center, where Dayton is 4-7 since VCU joined the conference in the 2012-13 season.

In other schedule news, Dayton announced a number of game times Tuesday.

• The Dayton vs. Xavier charity exhibition game on Oct. 20 at UD Arena now has a time. It will start at 5 p.m.

• Dayton also announced the opponent and a time for its other exhibition game. It will play Ashland University, a Division II program, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at UD Arena.

• Dayton also announced game times for all but two of its non-conference games. Every non-conference home game starts at 7 p.m., except the Lehigh game, which will start at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The times of the home games against Northwestern and the neutral court game against Cincinnati will be announced at a later date.

Dayton’s 2024-25 schedule

Date, Opponent, Time, TV, Location

Sun., Oct. 20, Xavier (Exh.), 5 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Sat., Oct. 26, Ashland, 6 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Mon., Nov. 4, Saint Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Sat., Nov. 9, Northwestern, time TBA, TV TBA, UD Arena

Weds. Nov. 13, Ball State, 7 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Sat., Nov. 16, Capital, 7 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Weds., Nov. 20, New Mexico State, 7 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Mon., Nov. 25, vs. North Carolina at Maui Invitational, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Lahaina, Hawaii

Tues., Nov. 26, vs. Auburn or Iowa State, 8:30 p.m. or 11 p.m, ET, ESPN networks, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii

Weds., Nov. 27, vs. Memphis, Connecticut, Colorado or Michigan State at Maui Invitational, time TBA, ESPN networks, Lahaina, Hawaii

Tues., Dec. 3, Western Michigan, 7 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Sat., Dec. 7, Lehigh, 2 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Sat., Dec. 14, Marquette, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network, UD Arena

Tues., Dec. 17, UNLV, 7 p.m., Peacock, UD Arena

Fri., Dec. 20, vs. Cincinnati, TBA, TV TBA, at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati

A-10 games

Tues., Dec. 31, vs. La Salle, 2 p.m., TV TBA, UD Arena

Sat., Jan. 4, at George Washington, noon, USA Network, Washington, D.C.

Weds., Jan. 8, at UMass, 7 p.m., Peacock, Amherst, Mass.

Weds., Jan. 15, vs. George Mason, time TBA, CBS Sports Network, UD Arena

Sat., Jan. 18, vs. Loyola, time TBA, CBS Sports Network, UD Arena

Tues., Jan. 21, at Duquesne, time TBA, TV TBA, Pittsburgh

Fri., Jan. 24, vs. Saint Joseph’s, time TBA, ESPN networks, UD Arena

Tues., Jan. 28, at St. Bonaventure, time TBA, TV TBA, Olean, N.Y.

Fri., Jan. 31, at Saint Louis, time TBA, ESPN networks, St. Louis

Tues., Feb. 4, vs. Davidson, time TBA, TV TBA, UD Arena

Friday, Feb. 7, vs. VCU, ESPN networks, time TBA, UD Arena

Weds., Feb. 12, at Fordham, 7 p.m., TV TBA, Bronx, N.Y.

Sat., Feb. 15, vs. Duquesne, 2:30 p.m., USA Network, UD Arena

Friday, Feb. 21, at Loyola Chicago, time TBA, ESPN networks, Chicago

Weds., Feb. 26, at Rhode Island, time TBA, CBS Sports Network, Kingston, R.I.

Sat., March 1, vs. Richmond, CBS Sports Network, time TBA, UD Arena

Tues., March 4, vs. Saint Louis, time TBA, TV TBA

Fri., March 7, at VCU, time TBA, ESPN networks, Richmond, Va.

March 12-16, A-10 tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.