Dayton season preview: Nwokeji could have bigger role in third season

Nwokeji, a 6-foot-7 forward, committed to Dayton in December 2019 and joined the team in January 2020. He’s the last remaining player from the 2019-20 roster. He sat on the bench for the second half of that season and practiced with the team as a redshirt. Dayton coach Anthony Grant talked about Nwokeji at Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day on Oct. 13.

“He’s done a really good job in the preseason,” Grant said. “I’m excited about what I see out of him. As a true freshman, he had some really big games for us. Last year, he had some injuries and other things that kept him out of the rotation, but his approach to it, his attitude, his work ethic, it’s been really good.”

Nwokeji averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in his first season. He scored 29 points in a double-overtime loss at Rhode Island. Last season, he scored a total of 15 points, averaging 0.9 points in 16 games.

Last summer, Nwokeji talked about his decision to stay at UD rather than entering the transfer portal, as many players who see their playing time dwindle do.

“I came into this year with the idea that I was going to try my best,” Nwokeji said, “and if it didn’t go in my favor, then I was going to try to make it so that as much as I can it’s not because of me and just give this year a shot. No matter what happens, whether I get on the court and contribute or not, I know I’m just going to keep bettering myself as a player and as a person.”

Speaking of Nwokeji’s decision to return to Dayton, Grant said, “That’s a tribute to his character, who he is and his commitment to our program and his belief in who we are and what we do. In today’s day and age, it’s rare you see that.”

