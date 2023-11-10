High School Football: Top 8 players in Tippecanoe history

Generations of Tippecanoe High School football players have competed at the snug confines of Tipp City Park Stadium. The venue, which opened in 1941, has undergone a few facelifts over the decades, but one constant has been success by the home team.

Charlie Burgbacher is the most notable mentor. Burgbacher came from Covington in 1989 and manned the sidelines as head coach until 2015. In his 26 seasons, Burgbacher led the Red Devils to 11 of their 16 playoff appearances, 185 wins and two undefeated seasons (2007 and 2008). Tipp is 14-16 overall in the postseason.

Matt Burgbacher, Charlie’s son, is the current head coach and has continued the climb. Last season the Red Devils won their first regional title and made the D-III state semifinals. This season Tipp is 10-2 and plays Celina tonight in the D-III regional semifinals. An undefeated JV team (10-0) that outscored opponents 383-51 with seven shutouts and a freshman team that went 8-0-1 this season signal a sustained ascent.

This is the 13th in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Chuck Elliott, RB. 1964

Member of the Tipp City Athletic Hall of Fame. Went to Florida State where he earned three letters as a jack of all trades. Played fullback as a freshman before switching to offensive guard as a sophomore. Was a linebacker as a junior and senior. Had 86 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble as a senior as the Seminoles finished 8-3 and lost to LSU in the Peach Bowl.

Jacob Hall, RB, 2014

Named D-III All-Ohio and Central Buckeye Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a senior after rushing for 2,021 yards and 33 touchdowns. Three-time All-Southwest District and three-time first team All-CBC selection finished career with seven school records, including career rushing yards (5,108) and total TDs (77). Went to Brown.

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Philip Hiatt, QB, 1965

Towering quarterback (6-foot-4) and All-Ohio basketball player also excelled in baseball. Is a member of the Tipp City Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class (2017). Went to Florida State where he played two years at QB before switching to split end and tight end.

Austin Clack, LB, 2015

Two-way standout and two-time first team All-CBC selection recorded a rare double-double as a senior when he ran for over 1,000 yards (1,008 with 20 TDs) and made over 100 tackles (132) en route to being named D-III All-Ohio. Finished with 331 career tackles. Went to Ohio University where he appeared in 48 games and was a four-time Academic All-MAC selection.

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Dale Pittinger, DL, 1968

Member of the Tipp City Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class (2017) was a tree-sport standout who also excelled in basketball (All-Ohio) and track. Went to Wittenberg where he earned three letters in football, helped the Tigers to undefeated seasons and OAC titles in 1969 and 1970 and was a key piece of the 1969 squad that won a national championship. Earned All-OAC and Lutheran Brotherhood All-American honors in 1971. Also received Wittenberg’s Bill Edwards Golden Helmet Award. Was just as valuable to the Tigers’ track and field team as he scored in every dual meet during his career. Also placed in the shot put at the 1971 and 1972 OAC Championships.

Liam Poronsky, QB, 2023

Four-year varsity letterwinner went 24-5 as a starter and quarterbacked Tipp to the state semifinals as a senior when he was named D-III All-Ohio. Holds 11 school records, including career total offense (5,405 yards), TDs responsible for (62), passing yardage (3,930), passing TDs (43) and completion percentage (66%). Also ran 235 times for 1,475 yards (6.3 avg.) and 19 touchdowns in his career. Went to Dayton where he is a freshman quarterback.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Andy Vanover, RB, 2004

Big back (6-2, 205) was named D-III All-Ohio as a senior after scoring 27 touchdowns. Went to Wittenberg where he earned four letters and was named All-NCAC three times. Led the Tigers in rushing yards (498), touchdowns (12) and points (72) as a senior when he also earned the school’s NCAC Student Athlete Award.

Ron Fritszche, RB, 1958

Left Tipp with several school records after being one of six backs statewide to be named All-Ohio in 1957 by the Associated Press. Went to Miami (Fla.) where he played RB and DB for the Hurricanes from 1959-1961. Finished college career with 86 carries for 374 yards and a touchdown and eight receptions for 87 yards. Miami went 20-12 in his three years and lost to Syracuse 15-14 in the 1961 Liberty Bowl.

Honorable Mention: Greg Adkins, OL/DL; Mark Beckman, OL 1986; Jordan Beighle, K, 2008; John Bruce, OL, 2010; Jake Budding, DB, 2009; Tyler Carlson, LB, 2021; Matt Catron, OL, 2008; Taylor Clark, K; Stanley Cline, WR, 2023; Dustin Colbert, LB, 2008; Jon Crawford, LB, 2003; Alex Demers, OL, 2014; Cayd Everhart, LB, 2022; Joe Everhart, LB; Davis Featherstone, OL, 2022; Adan Fine, WR; Andrew Ford, RB; Phil Goldner, RB; Tony Gostomsky, LB; Riley Hadden, DB, 2016; Cliff Hellyer, QB; Andy Heini, WR, 2001; Nick Heinl, OL, 2003; John Hoke, OL/DL; Justin Howard, LB, 2001; Austin Hunter, OL, 2011; Corey Huntsberger, OL, 2001; Cameron Johnson, DB, 2014; Jackson Kleather, K, 2023; Nick Landis, RB, 2006; Brad Mitchell, OL, 1993; Eli Moore, OL, 2023; Jim Pentaudi, DB; Kyle Pignatiello, P, 2011; Jakob Prall, RB, 2016; Jason Rindler, DB, 2022; Gayle Robinson, WR; Ben Sauls, K, 2020; Kim Sevitts, WR, 1973; Caiden Smith, K, 2017; David Strawser, QB, 2006; Braden Swank, OL, 2021; Kevin Thompson, DL, 2021; Alex Trotter, TE, 2010; Ross Vagedes, DB, 2003; Mark Wallace, QB/DB, 1993; Kenny Wise, DL, 2022; Jeff Zickafoose, OL, 1976.