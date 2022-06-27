Water line project to affect Wayne Avenue traffic

The area affected is a 0.7-mile stretch of Wayne Avenue from Lathrop Avenue, just north of the Wyoming Street intersection, to Edgar Avenue, one-tenth of a mile north of the split at Wayne and Wilmington avenues. The work involves 4,500 feet of water main and more than 75 water service connections, according to a release from the city.

Traffic will be maintained but with lain closures. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. Also, delays in all directions are expected at Wayne and Wyoming, especially during rush hour.