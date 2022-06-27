dayton-daily-news logo
Water line project to affect Wayne Avenue traffic

Water pipes stacked up on Bierce Avenue in East Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF FILE

Local Traffic
By - Staff Writer
10 minutes ago

A water main replacement project underway will affect traffic on a part of Wayne Avenue until as late as December.

The area affected is a 0.7-mile stretch of Wayne Avenue from Lathrop Avenue, just north of the Wyoming Street intersection, to Edgar Avenue, one-tenth of a mile north of the split at Wayne and Wilmington avenues. The work involves 4,500 feet of water main and more than 75 water service connections, according to a release from the city.

Traffic will be maintained but with lain closures. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. Also, delays in all directions are expected at Wayne and Wyoming, especially during rush hour.

ExploreDayton to spend $10M on water lines that date to 1800s

Dayton in February announced plans to spend about $10 million on water line projects this year to replace about five miles of pipes. Some pipes are as old as 150 years, plus others are1940s era pipes that tend to fail more often because of wartime material rationing.

Aging and deteriorating pipes are at greater risk of breaks and leaks, which interrupt water service for residents and businesses. In some cases breaks lead to health issues and a water boil advisory for possible contamination.

The city has replaced more than 8% of its water mains since launching a replacement program in 2013.

Mike Powell, city water department director, said water mains are prioritized for replacement based on a “risk score” that considers their likelihood of failure and the potential consequences of those events.

There has been a steady decline in water main breaks since Dayton started its asset management program, Powell said, and the city had slightly more than 100 breaks last year.

