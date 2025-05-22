A guide to breweries in downtown Dayton

Shane Juhl, the owner and CEO of Toxic Brew Company (who the employees refer to as dad), dreamed of opening a brewery and was willing to take the risk in downtown Dayton.

When asked why there wasn’t a brewery sooner in downtown Dayton Juhl said, “I don’t know. There was a really strong homebrew community here in Dayton and that’s how I started. I fell in love with the process of brewing beer.”

He recalled the first day they opened their doors when he was the bartender. He said they were overwhelmed with the demand for the four to five beers on tap.

“People wanted to know what the first brewery in the city was going to do,” Juhl said. “It was during the big hype of IPAs and I came out with all Belgium beers. I got thick skin really quick.”

Here’s a list of breweries in downtown Dayton:

🍺 Carillon Brewing Company

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd.

For more information, visit daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@carillonbrewingco).

🍺 Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Location: 905 Wayne Ave.

For more information, visit branchandboneales.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@branchandboneales).

🍺 The Dayton Beer Company

Location: 41 Madison St.

For more information, visit thedaytonbeerco.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@daytonbeerco) or Instagram (@thedaytonbeerco) pages.

🍺 Fifth Street Brewpub

Location: 1600 E. Fifth St.

For more information, visit fifthstreetbrewpub.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@fifthstreetbrewpub) or Instagram (@fifthstbrewpub) pages.

🍺 Little Fish Brewing Company

Location: 116 Webster St.

For more information, visit littlefishbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@littlefishdayton) or Instagram (@little_fish_dayton) pages.

🍺 Toxic Brew Company

Location: 431 E. Fifth St.

For more information, visit toxicbrewcompany.com or the brewery’s Facebook (@toxicbrewco) or Instagram (@toxicbrew) pages.

🍺 Warped Wing Brewing Company

Location: 26 Wyandot St.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwing).