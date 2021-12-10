BEST OF DAYTON: What to know about the winners in 2021

The 2021 Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News again showed that the people of the region love their places to shop, drink, eat, live and explore.
This year’s event included 100 contests that saw more than 300,000 nominations and votes, culminating with the new set of champions.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
The winners in the 100 contests included some standouts. Here are winners you should know:
Unbeatable champs
Bill’s Donut Shop and 2nd Street Market became the first six-time winners in the six Best of Dayton contests run by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News.
Bill’s earned another win in Best Donuts, while 2nd Street Market again won for Best Farmers Market.
Credit: Jim Witmer
The most wins
Pine Club took home first-place finishes in four contests: Best Fine Dining, Best Old-School Restaurant, Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner and Best Steak.
This is the fourth straight Best Steak win for the Pine Club, which now has 13 overall titles.
Pizza king
Marion’s Piazza repeated as Best Pizza Restaurant winner with five victories in six years and added first-place finishes in Best Restaurant for a Large Group and Best Square-Cut Pizza.
Marion’s now has 14 titles in the six years of Best of Dayton, including four previous victories in Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner.
Craft beer king
Warped Wing Brewing Company swept two big beer contests with wins in Best Craft Beer Bar and Best Local Brewery.
It’s the fourth straight win for Warped Wing in the Best Local Brewery contest.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Early eating king
The Blue Berry Café is the favorite for early-day meals with wins in both the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch contests.
It returns to the Best of Dayton winners list for the first time since 2017 after previous victories in Best Brunch (2016) and Best Breakfast (2017).