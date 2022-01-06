Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Where can you find the best chicken sandwich in town?

A chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. LISA POWELL / STAFF
A chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. LISA POWELL / STAFF

By Staff Report
26 minutes ago

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular is the Best Chicken Sandwich category which was tightly contested between three finalists.

Here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Chicken Sandwich contest:

First place: Chick-fil-A

10 area locations

chick-fil-a.com

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

Third place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

4025 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

3796 Salem Ave, Trotwood

829 West Central Ave., Springboro

1100 S. Main St., Englewood

Staff Report
