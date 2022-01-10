Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Which bakery is the best in town?

Best of Dayton voters selected elé Cake Co. tops in the Best Bakery contest.
Best of Dayton voters selected elé Cake Co. tops in the Best Bakery contest.

What to Know
By Staff Report
49 minutes ago

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular is the Best Bakery category, which in addition to the top three finishers, named two honorable mentions.

Here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Bakery contest:

First place: elé Cake Co.

810 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

1279 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

Second place: Boosalis Baking and Cafe

175 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville

937-424-0636

Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Oakwood

937-293-1719

Honorable mention: RachelBakes & Co

2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

937-426-2100

Honorable mention: The Neighborhood Nest

313 W. Main St., Fairborn

937-902-3515

