BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best ice cream in town?

A steady stream of early customers began at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 inside the new Young's Jersey Dairy facility situated directly behind what has been the dairy barn just outside of Yellow Springs since 1968.
caption arrowCaption
Credit: Staff

What to Know
By Staff Report
24 minutes ago

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Ice Cream category, which was tightly contested between four finalists.

Here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Ice Cream contest:

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

2330-A N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

2 N. Main St., Centerville

2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Third place: Ritter’s Frozen Custard

2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Honorable mention: Jubie’s Creamery

471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

937-874-5391

