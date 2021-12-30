BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best ice cream in town?

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Ice Cream category, which was tightly contested between four finalists.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Breweries and Nightlife
» Food, Restaurants and Dining
» People and Places
» Shopping, Gifts and Services
Here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Ice Cream contest:
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
2330-A N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
2 N. Main St., Centerville
2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
Third place: Ritter’s Frozen Custard
2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Honorable mention: Jubie’s Creamery
471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
937-874-5391
