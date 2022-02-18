Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Your guide to new champions in bars, beer and booze

What to Know
By Staff Report
Updated 20 minutes ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

As always, there was high interest in the contests that included options for drinking and spirits.

Here’s a look at the winners in our contests related to bars, beer, booze:

Best Beer, Wine or Liquor Shop

First place: Arrow Wine & Spirits

615 Lyons Rd., Centerville

2950 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Second place: The Barrel House

417 East Third St., Dayton

937-222-4795

Third place: Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill

8268 N. Main St., Clayton

937-890-0300

Best Bloody Mary

First place: Another Broken Egg Cafe

3450 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

2453 Esquire Dr., Beavercreek

Second place: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-813-7217

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

Best Cocktails

First place: The Century Bar

18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-723-8401

Second place: Tender Mercy

607 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-453-0007

Third place: Van Buren Room

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

937-250-1837

Best Craft Beer Bar

First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

26 Wyandot St., Dayton

25 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Second place: The Barrel House

417 East Third St., Dayton

937-222-4795

Third place: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

937-790-3450

Best Dive Bar

First place: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-813-7217

Second place: King’s Point Pub

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

937-296-1915

Third place: The Barrel

857 W Central Ave., Springboro

937-743-5995

Best Gay Bar

First place: MJ’s on Jefferson

20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-223-3259

Second place: The Stage Door

44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-223-7418

Third place: Right Corner Bar

105 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-228-2033

Best Happy Hour

First place: The Trolley Stop

530 East 5th St., Dayton

937-461-1101

Second place: Mack’s Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-813-7217

Third place: King’s Point Pub

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

937-296-1915

Best Local Brewery

First place: Warped Wing Brewing Company

26 Wyandot St., Dayton

25 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Second place: Alematic Artisan Ales

6182 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

937.813.8901

Third place: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

937-790-3450

Best Margarita

First place: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant

6 area locations

www.elsas.net

Second place: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

Third place: Carmel’s Bar & Grill

1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton

937-294-1261

Honorable mention: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

12 area locations

eltorobarandgrill.com

Best Pub

First place: Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-224-7822

Second place: Fifth Street Brewpub

1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-443-0919

Third place: The Pub

39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

937-320-1199

Best Sports Bar

First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Rd., Vandalia

937-890-8899

Second place: Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

9400 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

257 West Central Ave, Springboro

400 West Main St, Xenia

Third place: Bennett’s Publical

67 S Main St., Miamisburg

937-866-4200

About the Author

Staff Report
