Comedian Katt Williams among prominent African Americans saluted in ‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit

This year’s notables include Emmy Award-winning comedian Katt Williams (”Atlanta”), NACCP Dayton Unit President Derrick Foward, Judge Mia Wortham Spells, Paul Laurence Dunbar historian and scholar LaVerne Sci, and Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Xavier L. Johnson.

“Dayton Skyscrapers” is in its 18th year of a 20-year project. More than150 works of art have been created in the project.

The exhibition serves four key roles:

• Identify and celebrate high achieving local and regional African Americans who have achieved highly in their field.

• Provide positive role models for urban youth.

• Celebrate local and regional African American artists.

• Enhance the general community’s appreciation of African American contributions to the Dayton Miami Valley region.

The works of art have been acquired and is being displayed within the Dayton Public Schools across the district. By the completion of 2025, all 27 school buildings in the district will have original art works hanging in the schools part of the learning environment. Organizers said teachers will be encouraged and assisted in “exploring and discovering innovative and creative ways to incorporate these skyscrapers and their achievements in all classes across the curriculum.”

The “Dayton Skyscrapers” Project Team consists of Curator and Project Director Willis “Bing” Davis, Coordinator Rosalyn Green, Assistant Coordinator Audrey Davis, Exhibit Designer James Pate, and Photographer Horace Dozier Sr.

THE 2024 SKYSCRAPERS AND ARTISTS:

ANTHONY WHITMORE

By Gregg DeGroat, Artist

CAROLYN Y. PERKINS

By Greg Changa Freeman, Artist

CAROLYN E. WRIGHT

By Abner Cope, Artist

DARIA DILLARD STONE

By Craig Screven, Artist

DERRICK FOWARD

By Gregg DeGroat, Artist

HELEN E. JONES-KELLEY

By Morris Howard, Artist

KATT WILLIAMS

By James Pate, Artist

LAVERNE CECILE KENON-SCI

By Reginald Harmon, Artist

JUDGE MIA WORTHAM SPELLS

By Reginald Harmon, Artist

NNODUM IHEME

By Dwayne Daniel, Artist

STEPHEN ROSS

By Clifford Darrett, Artist

TROY PEARSON

By James Pate, Artist

WILLIAM GILLISPIE

By Clifford Darrett, Artist

PASTOR XAVIER L. JOHNSON

By Derrick Davis, Artist

How to go

What: “2024 Dayton Skyscrapers” Opening Reception

Where: EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Cost: Free

More info: 937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org.