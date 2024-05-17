Comedian Katt Williams among prominent African Americans saluted in ‘Dayton Skyscrapers’ exhibit

The 2024 “Dayton Skyscrapers” exhibit, presented in collaboration with Dayton Public Schools, continues throughJune 14 with an opening reception planned Sunday, May 26 at EbonNia Gallery.
A metaphor for those who stand tall in their respective fields, “Dayton Skyscrapers” illuminates the work of local and regional African American visual artists. Organizers in a news release said the exhibition celebrates “some of the many high-achieving African Americans who have contributed or are contributing to the quality of life in the Dayton and Miami Valley region.”
This year’s notables include Emmy Award-winning comedian Katt Williams (”Atlanta”), NACCP Dayton Unit President Derrick Foward, Judge Mia Wortham Spells, Paul Laurence Dunbar historian and scholar LaVerne Sci, and Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Xavier L. Johnson.
“Dayton Skyscrapers” is in its 18th year of a 20-year project. More than150 works of art have been created in the project.
The exhibition serves four key roles:
• Identify and celebrate high achieving local and regional African Americans who have achieved highly in their field.
• Provide positive role models for urban youth.
• Celebrate local and regional African American artists.
• Enhance the general community’s appreciation of African American contributions to the Dayton Miami Valley region.
The works of art have been acquired and is being displayed within the Dayton Public Schools across the district. By the completion of 2025, all 27 school buildings in the district will have original art works hanging in the schools part of the learning environment. Organizers said teachers will be encouraged and assisted in “exploring and discovering innovative and creative ways to incorporate these skyscrapers and their achievements in all classes across the curriculum.”
The “Dayton Skyscrapers” Project Team consists of Curator and Project Director Willis “Bing” Davis, Coordinator Rosalyn Green, Assistant Coordinator Audrey Davis, Exhibit Designer James Pate, and Photographer Horace Dozier Sr.
THE 2024 SKYSCRAPERS AND ARTISTS:
ANTHONY WHITMORE
By Gregg DeGroat, Artist
CAROLYN Y. PERKINS
By Greg Changa Freeman, Artist
CAROLYN E. WRIGHT
By Abner Cope, Artist
DARIA DILLARD STONE
By Craig Screven, Artist
DERRICK FOWARD
By Gregg DeGroat, Artist
HELEN E. JONES-KELLEY
By Morris Howard, Artist
KATT WILLIAMS
By James Pate, Artist
LAVERNE CECILE KENON-SCI
By Reginald Harmon, Artist
JUDGE MIA WORTHAM SPELLS
By Reginald Harmon, Artist
NNODUM IHEME
By Dwayne Daniel, Artist
STEPHEN ROSS
By Clifford Darrett, Artist
TROY PEARSON
By James Pate, Artist
WILLIAM GILLISPIE
By Clifford Darrett, Artist
PASTOR XAVIER L. JOHNSON
By Derrick Davis, Artist
How to go
What: “2024 Dayton Skyscrapers” Opening Reception
Where: EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton
When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 26
Cost: Free
More info: 937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org.
