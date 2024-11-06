Dayton Dinner Theater at The Brightside: ‘It’s an excuse to have a movie party’

“You can watch a movie at any time, but you’re watching it by yourself. It’s not the same,” Boucuvalas said. “As people, we need to connect. This is a great opportunity to connect with likeminded people.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 2024-2025 season kicked off Oct. 27 at The Brightside in downtown Dayton with a showing of “Hocus Pocus” and will continue through the end of March featuring several other movies with a cult-like following.

“It’s not about coming to watch a movie, it’s an excuse to have a movie party,” Boucuvalas said.

Each movie night features themed cocktails and food. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for appetizers and drinks in the bar area. From 6 to 7 p.m., guests will eat dinner, enjoy live music and play “Name That Tune” in the main ballroom.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The movie will start around 7 p.m. with pauses throughout for the audience to yell out the next line or sing-along. There will also be pop-up facts throughout the movie for people to learn something new.

With each show, they also play a drinking game where everyone takes a drink when something happens.

“A lot of what we do is kind of retro,” Boucuvalas said. “I love anything that reminds me of growing up.”

There will be a short intermission with a themed-dessert and trivia around 8 p.m. The movie typically ends around 9:15 p.m.

The Dayton Dinner Theater typically gets food from places like Brock Masterson’s Catering, Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory and Baker Benji’s.

Here’s the Dayton Dinner Theater’s 2024-2025 schedule:

Nov. 13 “Mean Girls”

Nov. 24 “Clue The Movie”

Dec. 1 “Elf”

Dec. 8 “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Dec. 18 “A Christmas Story”

Dec. 22 “It’s a Wonderful Life”

Jan. 26 “The Princess Bride”

Feb. 2 “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Feb. 16 “Barbie”

March 16 “The Big Lebowski”

March 29 “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” (will be held at the Eintracht Singing Society, located at 2707 Old Troy Pike in Dayton)

Boucuvalas said they introduce several new movies each year. New additions for this season include “Clue The Movie,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Guest favorites are typically the holiday movies in December.

Boucuvalas, a Dayton native who taught classes at the International College of Broadcasting, has always had a love for film.

“I am fascinated with the science behind how making a movie can be a real art form. Just like many artists, they’re not always appreciated in their time,” Boucuvalas said. “Most of our movies were not big hits when they came out originally.”

He likes that movies can take people on a journey where they can “escape” the real world.

“I just always thought there was more to movies than the movies itself,” Boucuvalas said.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets range from $28 to $36 and must be purchased at least three to four days in advance.

Most events will be held at The Brightside Music & Event Venue, located at 905 E. Third St. in Dayton. Moviegoers are welcome to dress up, but it’s not required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit daytondinnertheater.com.