For National Cereal Day, a Huber Heights brewery is launching 3 cereal-infused beers

Big Balloons (a strawberry and pineapple milkshake IPA infused with Fruity Pebbles that delivers a tropical and creamy delight)

We Made You A MixCake (the brewery’s chocolate stout infused with Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch — blending rich cocoa with nutty sweetness)

All Black Everything (a breakfast stout infused with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Cereal that’s packed with warm cinnamon and malty maple goodness)

This is not the first time Alematic Artisan Ales has infused beer with cereal. In March 2019, a little more than a month after it opened, it celebrated its first event.

“We wanted to do something fun and a little unexpected to introduce ourselves to the community,” said Mike Meholick, who owns the brewery with Jerrod Fisher and Greg Cason. “What better way to make a splash than by combining two things people love — craft beer and their favorite childhood cereals?“

The process to infuse beer with cereal is pretty simple. They take a keg, fill it with beer and add a generous helping of their favorite cereal.

“Then we let the magic happen as the beer soaks up all those nostalgic flavors, transforming it into something totally unique,” Meholick said. “Depending on the cereal, it can enhance the beer’s existing notes or take it in a completely unexpected direction.”

Meholick’s favorite part of creating new beers is imagining all the wild flavor combinations they can create.

“Each time we do an infusion, it’s like a new experiment — figuring out which flavors will complement the beer or take it in a completely unexpected direction," Meholick said. “We learn a little more every year about what works best, but the real joy comes from seeing the reactions in the taproom.”

MORE DETAILS

If you can’t make it to National Cereal Day, Alematic Artisan Ales, located at 6182 Chambersburg Road, is teaming up with Gem City Roller Derby on Saturday, March 8 for International Women’s Day.

Together, they will release the “Roller Derby Queen,” a hazy IPA brewed to honor the strength, grit and teamwork of women in the community.

For more information, visit alematicbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@alematicbrewing).