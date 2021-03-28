Historical marker project targets Oakwood beginnings

For example, Hawthorn Hill, the former home of aviation pioneer Orville Wright, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But what is lesser known is how some roads around the mansion — Dixon and Harman avenues — got their names.

William Dixon and Gabriel Harman worked with tanners Isaac Haas and Patterson Mitchell to plat Oakwood in 1872 after the four bought more than 70 acres just south of Dayton, not far from where Wright would build his home some four decades later, records show.

The historical society is seeking donations to erect markers that help explain the platting and about 10 business and other locations significant to Oakwood’s past.

Among them is the Kramer Pleasure Gardens. Kramer Road was the location of the original home to William Kramer’s Winery and Pleasure Gardens in the 1880s and near the current site of the Dayton Country Club, according to OHS records.

OHS members have worked with Springboro officials in researching markers, Edwards said. They would vary in cost, depending on size and style, with estimates at the first one being around $2,500, she said.

“In order to have continuity for all of the markers we would like to see someday in Oakwood, we are proposing that we have our own design – one that would be unique and special to our community,” Edwards told Oakwood City Council.

The organization’s goal is erect one marker per year. To date, it has received one donation and it is not enough to cover the cost of the first marker, which the OHS would like to place near the city building, Edwards said.

OAKWOOD HISTORY

The list of sites the Oakwood Historical Society would like to create markers for includes:

•Town of Oakwood,

•The Kramer Pleasure Gardens

•Four Mile Tavern

•Schantz Grove/Lookout Tower

•Schantz Historic District

•Katharine Wright Park

•The Woodlands Indian Mound

•First School

•First Library

•Long-Romspert Homestead

•Hawthorne Hill

Source: Oakwood Historical Society.