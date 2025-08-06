Lucho, a mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, opens at Dayton Arcade

“We think there’s a need for it. We think that people love Tex-Mex Mexican food that is done well. That’s affordable. That’s fast. That has some flair to it,” said Charlie Carroll, who also owns Table 33.

What to expect

Lucho is soft opening 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks. After that, the restaurant will be open on weekends.

Guests can expect breakfast tacos such as:

El Mercado (chorizo verde, scrambled egg, roasted poblano, fried potato, queso fresco and cilantro crema)

Gringo Ranchero (scrambled egg, bacon or sausage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo)

Lunch and dinner tacos include:

Taco de la Tierra (grilled cactus, black beans, huitlacoche crema, fried leeks and cotija)

El Norteno (adobo marinated pork shoulder, smoked onion, tomatillo salsa and crispy cheese skirt)

The restaurant is working with Arrow Wine to bring in 25 different tequilas and 25 different mezcals.

Drinks range from the Flor de Fuego with hibiscus-infused tequila, jalapeno, lemon and basil to the Cafe con Cuerpo with espresso, coffee liqueur, mezcal and Mexican vanilla.

Gather’s coffee culture is moving forward

While the name and flavors may be changing, Lucho will still carry pieces of Gather’s coffee culture forward.

Shane Anderson, the owner of Gather who has more than 15 years of hospitality experience, is teaming up with Carroll and the Hospitalité Group as a creative officer for Lucho, Table 33, Tipp City Pizza and The Dessert Room.

“Shane helped breathe life into the Arcade. His ability to build meaningful spaces — through coffee, food and connection — has been invaluable,” Carroll said. “We’re excited to keep that momentum going with something completely fresh.”

The meaning behind the name

The name Lucho means “the struggle” or “the fight.”

“Everything about the restaurant industry the last five years has been a struggle, and you can see that in how many are going out of business,” Carroll said. “There’s something in restaurateurs and people in food and beverage — they are so committed to serving people that they rather risk losing it all than not having the opportunity to serve people.”

Lucho also serves as a nickname for the name Luis, which is the Spanish equivalent of Louis or Louie.

Carroll’s family used to have a Frenchie named Louie that had a big, strong personality and helped them through a really tough time. The dog died suddenly from a rare spine disease. He will be remembered through details at the restaurant, including the logo.

The Dessert Room

The Hospitalité Group is working on opening The Dessert Room, a nostalgic after-dinner destination focused solely on elevated desserts and post-meal cocktails, in the former gallery space of Gather.

Guests can expect desserts their grandparents used to make such as apple pies, peanut butter pies, banana cream pies, banana splits, pineapple upside down cakes and much more.

“With The Dessert Room, we want dessert to get full-time attention,” Carroll said. “When people call into Table 33 and make a reservation for dinner, we will ask them if they want to eat at The Dessert Room as well.”

MORE DETAILS

Lucho is located at 37 W. Fourth St. in Dayton.

For more information, visit luchodayton.com or the establishment’s Instagram page (@luchodayton).