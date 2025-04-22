Your Vegan Chef wants Dayton to know vegan food can be flavorful and good

At the time, she was working with a trainer and eating a lot of baked and grilled chicken, salmon, vegetables, quinoa and rice.

“I worked with someone that did vegan meal prep... and that helped me with transitioning over to vegan,” Milliner said.

She started cooking different vegan recipes, having her friends try it and recording their reactions for social media. This led to more people wanting to try her food.

“I’ve never worked a restaurant job,” Milliner said. “Doing this is my first time ever working in food service.”

Soon enough, she had the confidence and clientele to do her business full time in May 2022. Milliner, who is a Dayton native, grew up in the Hillcrest neighborhood before moving to the Trotwood area when she was 15. She is a 2008 graduate of Meadowdale High School.

“I believe that vegan food definitely has a misconception to be bland, flavorless,” Milliner said. “For me, I really enjoy showing people that you can have good food and it can be flavorful and it can also be dairy-free and meat-free.”

Milliner uses various substitutes for meat such as mushrooms for chicken, jackfruit for pot roast or meatless meat crumbles for ground meat.

Customer favorites include the tacos, soul rolls stuffed with macaroni and cheese, collard greens and candied yams, black bean burgers, soul food plates and desserts such as the peach cobbler cheesecake rolls or the strawberry shortcake cup.

She features a rotating menu each week with dinner day on Thursday and brunch on Sunday.

“I’m definitely grateful for the opportunity of being able to be here,” Milliner said.

Your Vegan Chef shares the space at 100 N. James H. McGhee Blvd. with The Munchin’ Buddha, Ruby’s Delights and Taste of Jamaica. Milliner said there is no cross contamination between her food and the other foods offered because she has a separate fryer and flat top.

“Just seeing the customers enjoy my food” makes it all worth it.

In the future, Milliner would like to have her own space, create a cookbook and be able to ship items to her customers.

Your Vegan Chef is open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Milliner is teaming up with the owner of Livin’ Fresh Vegan for a pop-up from 2 to 6 p.m. June 7 at 4633 Montgomery Road in Cincinnati.

For more information, visit your-vegan-chef.square.site or the establishment’s Facebook (@YourVeganChefLLC) or Instagram (@your_vegan_chef) pages.

