Morning Briefing: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Pack your patience: There are more Labor Day travelers this year, AAA says

Prices for Labor Day weekend travel necessities vary as we head into the busy weekend.

• Why it matters: For many, a Labor Day weekend trip puts a cap on the summer, and how much it costs is a check-in on the state of spending in the U.S.

• How many people will travel? About 9% more than last year, says AAA.

• Which costs are up? Hotels look to be about 7% more than last year.

• Which coats are down? You’ll pay less for gas (about $3.24-per-gallon average in Ohio) and airplane tickets. Rental cars are also about 16% cheaper this year.

• Anything else I should do? Check out our helpful list of tips if you’re traveling this weekend.

Dayton restaurants in August: What opened and closed

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Each month, reporter Natalie Jones collects all of our key restaurant news from the previous weeks to catch you up.

• What to know for August: We reported 11 establishments now open, eight coming soon, six closing and others making changes.

• A sampling of what opened: Thai Village in Centerville (home of that tasty-looking photo above), La Petite Kitchen at 2nd Street Market and Socialite Cafe in Kettering.

• A sampling of what’s coming: A new location of the Dublin Pub, a new coffee shop at the former Smokin’ Bar-B-Que location in Dayton and Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe in Beavercreek

• Get the full list: Our roundup has a complete list, descriptions, links and photos.

• Then get more restaurant news: Natalie writes a great Food & Dining newsletter that comes to your inbox on Wednesday mornings so you can plan your weekend. Click here to sign up.

What to know today

• Person to know today: Nate Mundy. His volunteer work, especially with students, makes the West Carrollton man one of our latest Community Gems.

• Quote of the day: “The government does not get to tell us what music we can listen to.” — Matt Miller-Novak, an attorney for Jason Jacobs, who has filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully arrested and charged in Miami County after his neighbors complained about what they felt was loud and offensive rap music.

• Stat of the day: 62. That’s the number of Wittenberg faculty members who voted no confidence in the university’s board of directors, which earlier this month approved a plan that would eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff.

• Inspiring story of the day: Former Dayton Flyer Michael Niese made the final Detroit Lions roster for this NFL season after being cut during training camps with other teams in the past two seasons.

• Things to do: Kettering is “festival central” this weekend with Holiday at Home and AlterFest. Here’s everything you should know.

• Photo of the day: With the temperatures feeling like they’ve been more than 100 degrees, Jim Noelker snapped this photo at RiverScape MetroPark.