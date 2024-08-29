Morning Briefing: Thursday, August 29, 2024

The annual question: How busy will Labor Day travel be as we unofficially close out the summer this weekend?
Today in the Morning Briefing, we look at this year’s travel and pricing outlook. We also check in on the area restaurant scene, which continues our great coverage in that area.
Pack your patience: There are more Labor Day travelers this year, AAA says
Prices for Labor Day weekend travel necessities vary as we head into the busy weekend.
• Why it matters: For many, a Labor Day weekend trip puts a cap on the summer, and how much it costs is a check-in on the state of spending in the U.S.
• How many people will travel? About 9% more than last year, says AAA.
• Which costs are up? Hotels look to be about 7% more than last year.
• Which coats are down? You’ll pay less for gas (about $3.24-per-gallon average in Ohio) and airplane tickets. Rental cars are also about 16% cheaper this year.
• Anything else I should do? Check out our helpful list of tips if you’re traveling this weekend.
Dayton restaurants in August: What opened and closed
Credit: Natalie Jones
Each month, reporter Natalie Jones collects all of our key restaurant news from the previous weeks to catch you up.
• What to know for August: We reported 11 establishments now open, eight coming soon, six closing and others making changes.
• A sampling of what opened: Thai Village in Centerville (home of that tasty-looking photo above), La Petite Kitchen at 2nd Street Market and Socialite Cafe in Kettering.
• A sampling of what’s coming: A new location of the Dublin Pub, a new coffee shop at the former Smokin’ Bar-B-Que location in Dayton and Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe in Beavercreek
• Get the full list: Our roundup has a complete list, descriptions, links and photos.
• Then get more restaurant news: Natalie writes a great Food & Dining newsletter that comes to your inbox on Wednesday mornings so you can plan your weekend.
What to know today
• Person to know today: Nate Mundy. His volunteer work, especially with students, makes the West Carrollton man one of our latest Community Gems.
• Quote of the day: “The government does not get to tell us what music we can listen to.” — Matt Miller-Novak, an attorney for Jason Jacobs, who has filed a lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully arrested and charged in Miami County after his neighbors complained about what they felt was loud and offensive rap music.
• Stat of the day: 62. That’s the number of Wittenberg faculty members who voted no confidence in the university’s board of directors, which earlier this month approved a plan that would eliminate the jobs of 30 faculty and 45 staff.
• Inspiring story of the day: Former Dayton Flyer Michael Niese made the final Detroit Lions roster for this NFL season after being cut during training camps with other teams in the past two seasons.
• Things to do: Kettering is “festival central” this weekend with Holiday at Home and AlterFest. Here’s everything you should know.
• Photo of the day: With the temperatures feeling like they’ve been more than 100 degrees, Jim Noelker snapped this photo at RiverScape MetroPark.
Credit: Jim Noelker
