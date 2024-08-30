Morning Briefing: Friday, August 30, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at greg.lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 31 seconds to read.

***

Dayton housing: Downtown adds hundreds of new apartments and more are coming

Downtown Dayton is on course to add more than 500 new apartments this year and early next year.

• Downtown living: It is estimated that there are more than 2,000 market-rate apartments downtown, which is now home to about 4,600 residents.

• Housing growth: New apartments that have opened in downtown Dayton this year or that are expected to open soon include the Delco (160 units), the 503 (158 units), the Home Telephone Building (19 units), and the Patterson Lofts at the Livery (16 units).

• Increased supply: The new apartments would increase the supply of downtown apartments by about 25%.

• What they are saying: “The demand for living downtown is a combination of the high-quality residential developments alongside the culture and the amenities within walking distance,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Court blocks Ohio’s 24-hour waiting period for abortions as clinics see demand from out-of-state patients

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

A court in Franklin County has temporarily blocked Ohio’s law requiring patients to wait 24 hours for an abortion.

• 24-hour wait: The 24-hour mandatory wait has been in effect for many years. It was put in place to give patients time to reflect on the finality of the decision to have an abortion.

• Why it matters: Clinics in Ohio are seeing an increased demand for abortion care from travelers coming from out-of-state.

• The numbers: Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio sees around 400 visits a month related to abortion care.

• What Ohio Right to Life is saying: “A 24-hour waiting period for an irreversible, life-altering decision does not interfere with a mother’s ability to abort her child,” said Ohio Right to Life President Michael Gonidakis.

• What Planned Parenthood is saying: “This ruling is a huge win for Ohioans and a major step toward accessible reproductive health care. The elimination of this medically unnecessary waiting period will undoubtedly ease the strain on patients, especially those traveling long distances to receive care,” said Nan Whaley, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly shot at a neighbor’s house over a $20 debt.

• Tip of the day: As fall approaches, it will get dark sooner, increasing the risk of pedestrian crashes. Here are some AAA tips for Pedestrian Safety Month.

• Person to know today: Verdell Dawson. Happy 102nd birthday to this woman who says age is just a number.

• Quote of the day: “This year’s maze design may be controversial to some, but it isn’t meant to be, it’s a visual representation of the hope that my children and grandchildren can continue to live and prosper on this farm.” — Tom Jordan on the Trump-themed corn maze at Today’s Harvest farm in New Paris.

• Big move of the day: Wittenberg University faculty voted no confidence in the university’s board of directors.

• Happening today: Today is Kirk Herbstreit Day in Centerville. Herbstreit, a Centerville native, joined ESPN College GameDay in 1996, a role that eventually shot him to stardom.

• Things to do: Tipp City will soon host the 12th Tippapalooza, an annual grassroots music festival celebrating a taste of the Miami Valley’s local talent.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Marshall Gorby hit the bullseye when he saw first-year Sinclair Community College student Alisa Romenskaya participating in archery at the Tartan Lawn Party as part of Sinclair Community College welcome week.