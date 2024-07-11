Morning Briefing: Friday, July 12, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Hundreds of local SNAP recipients report EBT card theft from card skimming

Montgomery County, Dayton and Trotwood officials are reporting an uptick in SNAP fraud related to skimming.

• What is an EBT card? EBT cards are used to receive and store Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, sometimes referred to as food stamps.

• How does “skimming” happen? Fake card-swiper devices, called “skimmers,” are used at area stores to allow thieves to capture card and PIN numbers without the cardholder knowing. Once information is stolen, fraudsters use the funds to make large purchases.

• What is the number of reports? Montgomery County Job and Family Services has received 193 reports of possible skimming or fraud since the beginning of July. For the year, the county department has received 401 reports.

• What should victims do? Victims should change their PIN numbers immediately if benefits are stolen, request a new card and file a theft report with their local police.

High-profile case of Beavercreek Lyft driver killed during robbery: What happens next?

Two teens are waiting to learn their sentences after pleading guilty in connection to the death of a Beavercreek Lyft driver in January 2022.

• What happened? Dayton police responded around 2 a.m. Jan. 26, 2022, to Ferguson Avenue after a vehicle’s OnStar system reported a possible crash. Officers found Lyft driver Brandon Cooper dead inside the vehicle. He reportedly was shot in the back.

• Who faced charges? Two teen boys were charged in Cooper’s death. Both boys were 15 at the time of the shooting. The cases for Da’Trayvon Mitchell and Tylan Amir Peaks were both transferred to adult court.

• Civil lawsuit: Cooper’s family filed a civil suit in December 2022 against Lyft, Mitchell, Peaks and five John and Jane Does who are Lyft employees responsible for the company’s protocols and policies. In the civil suit, a final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2024

• What happens next? Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced July 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He faces at least 25 years to life in prison. Peaks is scheduled to be sentenced July 31. He faces at least 36 years to life in prison.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dozens of bullet casings were recovered near a Dayton school after a fight between two women escalated into gunfire Sunday.

• Quote of the day: “It’s something that’s long overdue in Ohio.” — Rep. Jodi Whitted, D-Madeira, who has submitted a bill to the Ohio House that would legalize same-sex marriages.

• Stat of the day: 168 apartments, 117 homes. Those are the numbers of residential units recently given preliminary approval by the Huber Heights Planning commission.

• Things to do: The Montgomery County Fair is now past the halfway point, and it’s in full swing, with bright sunshine and highs in the 80s forecast through the final day Saturday.

• Photo of the day: Photographer Tom Gilliam recently toured the Delco, located at 340 E. First St. in downtown Dayton’s Water Street District. The newly completed Delco features 160 apartments, an indoor garage featuring 482 parking spots, a rooftop swimming pool & sundeck. Built in 1915 as Delco Plant #2, it was later known as the Mendelson Building. Click here for the complete gallery.