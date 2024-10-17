Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Ohio clarifies rules on dropping off someone else’s voting ballot

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office has sent out a clarification that could change how Montgomery County and other counties accommodate voters dropping off someone else’s ballot.

• The directive: Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that voters wishing to drop off a ballot for a close family member or disabled voter must fill out a form attesting that they are among those legally allowed to do so.

• What was happening: Montgomery County made forms available at an unmanned outdoor drop box and advised voters to fill out the form and drop it off with the ballot.

• The clarification:

— Election officials must collect ballots and other required forms in person from someone dropping off a ballot for another person.

— Unmanned drop boxes can only be used by voters to drop off their own ballot.

• What it means: The voter has to either park their car and enter the board of elections office or early voting location during business hours or the board of elections has to put a bipartisan team of employees at the drop box to accommodate voters.

• Confusion persists: There are still questions, including how voters could drop off a ballot for someone else after hours. Or, how will election officials know how many people are in a car dropping of ballots?

• Ohio law: Law allows a disabled person to select anyone of their choosing to deliver their ballot, other than their employer or an officer in their union. Likewise, voters can return ballots for a close family member (as defined in state law).

Breast cancer creates new problems for families as it continues to impact younger patients

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Breast cancer continues to impact younger women.

• Diagnoses going up: The number of people who are diagnosed with breast cancer, particularly among younger women, is increasing.

• Treatments are working: Breast cancer deaths have dropped 44% over the last 35 years ― treatments have prevented approximately 517,900 breast cancer deaths.

• 2024 numbers: An estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, and approximately 42,250 women are expected to die from the disease.

• What survivors are saying:

— “I don’t think I’m going to be able to be pregnant just because of how reactive my cancer is to estrogen and progesterone,” — Lauren Luckoski, a Miamisburg High School English teacher, who underwent a double mastectomy and multiple rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

— “I didn’t want her to know. I didn’t want to tell her. I didn’t want to break her heart, in a sense, because a mother worries about their child, they want to protect their child.” — Kelly Hughes, about telling her mother, also a breast cancer survivor.

• Family planning: For younger patients who may be considering having children or trying to get pregnant, there is the possibility of egg retrieval and preservation. Depending on the treatment and type of cancer, though, it may not be possible.

• Mammograms: Women typically start getting mammograms at age 40. For women at a higher risk of breast cancer, such as those with a family history, the American Cancer Society recommends they start getting mammograms at age 30.

• Read more: Gen X, millennials at higher risk for 17 types of cancer.

